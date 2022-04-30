"Well-rounded" TE Teagan Quitoriano the choice in 5th Round

Apr 30, 2022 at 03:04 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Through their first eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Texans were well-rounded, taking four defensive players and four offensive players, and none who played the same position.

The eighth of those selections was Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano, who described himself as "well-rounded" too.

Chosen in the fifth round at 170th overall, Quitoriano was thankful to get the call from Houston.

"I'm a well-rounded tight end," Quitoriano said. "I'm glad that Houston took a chance on me. That's all I wanted: was to get my foot in the door. Now I'm just going to try to kick it down."

In four seasons with the Beavers, Quitoriano averaged 12.8 yards per catch and caught six touchdown passes. The 6-5, 258-pounder met via Zoom multiple times with the Texans, and enjoyed his conversations with offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and tight ends coach Tim Berbenich.

"They liked the way I played," Quitoriano said. "They like the way I've progressed (as a blocker) in the run game. They have a lot of ideas and ways that they want to use me as a player. I just can't wait to help the franchise win games."

Quitoriano joins Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown and Antony Auclair on the roster at the tight end position.

