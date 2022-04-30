"Well-rounded" TE Teagan Quitoriano the choice in 5th Round

In four seasons with the Beavers, Quitoriano averaged 12.8 yards per catch and caught six touchdown passes. The 6-5, 258-pounder met via Zoom multiple times with the Texans, and enjoyed his conversations with offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and tight ends coach Tim Berbenich.

"They liked the way I played," Quitoriano said. "They like the way I've progressed (as a blocker) in the run game. They have a lot of ideas and ways that they want to use me as a player. I just can't wait to help the franchise win games."

Quitoriano joins Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown and Antony Auclair on the roster at the tight end position.