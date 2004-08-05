This season on Fox Sports Southwest's "Texans Huddle" show, various Texans players will be showcasing their favorite recipes for a segement called "What's Cookin'."
Next up is guard Fred Weary, who dished out his "famous roast." We're not sure what the fame standard is for roasts but Fred insists you give it a try. Last week, Moran Norris cooked up his special steak.
Ingredients:
ADOLPH'S meat tenderizer
Salt
Pepper
Vegetable oil
Water
1 packet MCCORMICK'S roast seasoning
1 cup DALE'S liquid seasoning
1 onion
Minced garlic
4-5 potatoes
Carrots
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
Using a fork, poke holes throughout the roast, on both sides
Sprinkle both sides of roast generously with meat tenderizer
Sprinkle roast lightly with salt and pepper
Add a small amount of vegetable oil to skillet, and heat on stovetop
Add roast to skillet, and cook each side until both are lightly browned
Place roast in a roasting pan
Add water to the roasting pan, until it covers the top of the roast
Sprinkle packet of McCORMICK'S seasoning in water
Pour 1 cup of DALE'S liquid seasoning over roast
Slice onion into rings, and place on top of roast
If desired, more seasonings can be sprinkled on roast to taste
Add desired amount of minced garlic to roast
Cover roast, and place in pre-heated oven for 20 minutes
While roast cooks, slice potatoes and carrots
After 20 minutes is up, remove roast from oven and add carrots and potatoes to pan
Re-cover and return pan to oven, and continue cooking for 10 minutes
Remove cover, and finish cooking for approximately 20 minutes- or until meat is cooked as desired
Serve roast with your favorite vegetables…and ENJOY!