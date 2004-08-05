What's cookin'

This season on Fox Sports Southwest's "Texans Huddle" show, various Texans players will be showcasing their favorite recipes for a segement called "What's Cookin'."

Next up is guard Fred Weary, who dished out his "famous roast." We're not sure what the fame standard is for roasts but Fred insists you give it a try. Last week, Moran Norris cooked up his special steak.

Ingredients:

ADOLPH'S meat tenderizer

Salt

Pepper

Vegetable oil

Water

1 packet MCCORMICK'S roast seasoning

1 cup DALE'S liquid seasoning

1 onion

Minced garlic

4-5 potatoes

Carrots

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Using a fork, poke holes throughout the roast, on both sides

Sprinkle both sides of roast generously with meat tenderizer

Sprinkle roast lightly with salt and pepper

Add a small amount of vegetable oil to skillet, and heat on stovetop

Add roast to skillet, and cook each side until both are lightly browned

Place roast in a roasting pan

Add water to the roasting pan, until it covers the top of the roast

Sprinkle packet of McCORMICK'S seasoning in water

Pour 1 cup of DALE'S liquid seasoning over roast

Slice onion into rings, and place on top of roast

If desired, more seasonings can be sprinkled on roast to taste

Add desired amount of minced garlic to roast

Cover roast, and place in pre-heated oven for 20 minutes

While roast cooks, slice potatoes and carrots

After 20 minutes is up, remove roast from oven and add carrots and potatoes to pan

Re-cover and return pan to oven, and continue cooking for 10 minutes

Remove cover, and finish cooking for approximately 20 minutes- or until meat is cooked as desired Serve roast with your favorite vegetables…and ENJOY!

