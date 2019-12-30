Whitney Mercilus has "peace of mind" after new deal with Texans

Dec 29, 2019 at 08:26 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Whitney Mercilus signed a contract extension on Saturday. He was the last player introduced to the NRG Stadium crowd prior to Sunday's contest against the Titans.

After the season finale, the outside linebacker discussed how "cool" it was to know he'd be a Texan for the foreseeable future.

"Gives me a peace of mind to just go out there and go play," Mercilus said. "I'm very happy about it. The franchise believes in me and I'm very thankful for that."

He just completed year eight in the NFL, and the Texans' first round pick in 2012 played a bit in the first half against Tennessee. Like many starters, he watched most of the game from the sidelines. Ultimately, Houston "came up with a good deal for me to stay here long term", according to Mercilus.

With a team-high 7.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss in 2019, Mercilus has been an integral part of the squad this season and in years past. Keeping him in the fold was a priority for head coach Bill O'Brien and the Texans.

Related Links

"It's always a good thing when you have guys in your locker room that are smart, tough, and dependable, and they get rewarded for that," O'Brien said.

The Texans also rewarded Bryan Anger with a contract extension on Saturday. This came after a 2019 in which the punter saw 24 of his 45 punts downed inside the opponents' 20-yard line. Anger punted five times on Sunday against the Titans, with a net of 47.8 yards. He too, was glad to know he'll be back in Houston next season. Anger was also quick to point out the stellar play of the punt coverage units.

"I just had a good year, and that's really all I can do," Anger said. "The special teams as a whole have been amazing. Our coverage units are awesome, A.J. (Moore), Keion (Crossen) and Taiwan (Jones) are just killing it. Fortunate to have those guys help me, but yeah just a good year."

For O'Brien, having Mercilus and Anger under contract is just the start.

"One of the things we're trying to do is try to get some guys done before free agency starts," O'Brien said. "And there's a number of guys that we think are guys that have futures with us, and those are two examples, and it was good to get something done."

The Texans host the Buffalo Bills next weekend in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Game Photos: Texans vs Titans

Houston Texans take on the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL season.

MCW_1805
1 / 35
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
CC901457
2 / 35
MCW_1823
3 / 35
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_9858
4 / 35
ZACH TARRANT
MW2_0459
5 / 35
Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_9892
6 / 35
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_9800
7 / 35
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_0544
8 / 35
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_0559
9 / 35
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_0184
10 / 35
ZACH TARRANT
MK101533
11 / 35
Mike Welsch/Houston Texans
MCW_1900
12 / 35
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MK101521
13 / 35
Mike Welsch/Houston Texans
MK101504
14 / 35
Mike Welsch/Houston Texans
MCW_1798
15 / 35
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MCW_1847
16 / 35
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
EDY07593
17 / 35
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
EDY07582
18 / 35
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
EDY07571
19 / 35
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
CS1_2704
20 / 35
EDY07642
21 / 35
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
EDY06985
22 / 35
eddie two81/eddie two81
CC901608
23 / 35
EDY07568
24 / 35
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
CS1_2388
25 / 35
CS1_2162
26 / 35
CC901412
27 / 35
CC902191
28 / 35
CC901627
29 / 35
MCW_2076
30 / 35
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW2_0641
31 / 35
Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW2_0637
32 / 35
Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW2_0674
33 / 35
Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
CC902883
34 / 35
MCW_2152
35 / 35
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

"We can't do it without our fans": Lovie Smith on important Fourth Phase

The 2022 Texans Schedule is out, and Head Coach Lovie Smith pointed specifically to the role Texans fans will play in helping the team win at NRG Stadium and on the road.

news

"I'm Pumped": Lovie Smith Shares Thoughts on 2022 Schedule

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith shared his thoughts on the 2022 regular season schedule, which was announced on Thursday evening.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 3

The Houston Texans Day 3 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 2

The Houston Texans Day 2 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 1

The Houston Texans Day 1 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Texans make trade, now have 10 picks in 2022 NFL Draft

With Monday's trade between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, the Texans now have 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Offensive Linemen Can Be "Playmakers as Well"

If the Houston Texans are to improve offensively, they'll get better up front. Playmakers on the offensive line will help that happen.

news

Excellence at 80th overall | Draft Pick History

The Houston Texans own the 80th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout NFL history, several players picked in that spot have gone on to excellent careers. Two even wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Texans now have 5 picks in Top 80 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Texans agreed to a trade with Cleveland on Friday. When it's complete, Houston will have a pair of first round draft picks in 2022, and ten overall.

news

Best of 2021 Interviews | Drew's Dozen + Player Preview

Throughout the 2021 season, Drew Dougherty interviewed Texans players and asked them off-the-wall questions.

news

14 Things to Know About Head Coach Lovie Smith

Here are 14 things to know about Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith.

news

11 Questions with RB David Johnson | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans RB David Johnson and Drew Dougherty of Texans TV went 1-on-1 and discussed BBQ, track and field, triplets and much more.

Advertising