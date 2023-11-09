Who's in, who's out, some awards & Behind Enemy Sidelines | Daily Brew

Think about this: when the Texans and Bengals head into the locker room for halftime on Sunday in Cincinnati, Houston will OFFICIALLY be at the halfway point of the 2023 regular season. In some ways, it seems like we zoomed past that a long time ago. In others, maybe because my brain--and perhaps yours as well--was baked by three straight months of 100-degree days this summer, it feels like we're still in the infancy of the season.