Who's in, who's out, some awards & Behind Enemy Sidelines | Daily Brew

Nov 09, 2023 at 09:35 AM
Good Thursday morning to you.

Think about this: when the Texans and Bengals head into the locker room for halftime on Sunday in Cincinnati, Houston will OFFICIALLY be at the halfway point of the 2023 regular season. In some ways, it seems like we zoomed past that a long time ago. In others, maybe because my brain--and perhaps yours as well--was baked by three straight months of 100-degree days this summer, it feels like we're still in the infancy of the season.

Either way, there's a lot to be excited about. The Texans are at .500 in the month of November, facing one of the NFL heavyweights on the road. 

There's a chance they'll get a defensive injection with cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. **He returned to practice** yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Texans were **a bit thinner at practice** on Wednesday with some absences.

To nobody's surprise, C.J. Stroud was **named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week** yesterday.

Safety Jalen Pitre wore a microphone during Sunday's game. It was awesome.

Speaking of awesome, the fellas put together another cinematic recap of the win. Hope you enjoy...

Alright, let's look ahead to the Bengals. For some help with that, I turned to my pal John Harris. I also dialed up an old friend named Brian Giesenschlag. He's a Texan, a Baylor Bear, and a former boss of mine from about 20 years ago. But since 2005, he's been on the air in Ohio. For a long time, he was the sports anchor in Cincinnati at the FOX affiliate there. More recently, he's been on Bally Sports Ohio covering the Reds and Blue Jackets. We had fun catching up.

