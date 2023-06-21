Who would you add? Plus, NCAA Bowling & Happy Texans B-day | Daily Brew

ELSEWHERE...

-Life has changed dramatically for me in the last 24 hours. Well, not really. But this time yesterday, I didn't know there was such a thing as "college bowling". It makes sense, but I was ignorant that some colleges had bowling teams, and they competed against each other. But I was at an event here in the stadium doing a question-and-answer session with linebacker Christian Kirksey. Somehow, the conversation meandered to off-field interests, and it turns out he's an excellent bowler.

Kirksey even mentioned that a friend of his bowled for his college. Surprised me a bit, but like I said, it makes sense.

Then a few hours later, this tweet came out. Yikes.

College bowling: definitely a thing.