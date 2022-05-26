Why I care... | Texans Care Volunteer Day

Houston Texans players, TORO, Texans Cheerleaders and hundreds of fans volunteered at seven locations across Houston for Texans Care Volunteer Day presented by Chevron! Everyone has their "why." Here are a few of them.
Why I Care...
"Giving back is incredibly important to our family and at the heart of who we are as an organization. We are so proud of our community and are grateful to inspire hope across Houston together." – Hannah McNair, Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation
Why I care...
"Growing up, my grandmother always told me when you're in a position to help people you should always help. Houston has given me so much to be grateful for in my life and I want to give back to the community as much as possible." - LS Jon Weeks
