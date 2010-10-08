Williams (groin) has MRI; questionable for Sunday





Defensive end Mario Williams had an MRI on Thursday for a sore groin and is listed as questionable for Week 5. He will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

"Everything was fine," Texans coach Gary Kubiak said Friday about Williams' MRI. "He's a little sore this morning, so he did his work through stuff, and I'm just hoping there are no setbacks between now and game time."

Williams, who has five of the Texans' nine sacks this season, was limited for the past two days of practice. He said that his groin flared up in practice on Thursday.

"It wasn't like I injured anything," he said. "I just stopped because I felt something, and obviously we wanted to be sure and we got an MRI. But I'll be alright."

Williams expects to play against the Giants but said that the decision is up to Kubiak. He has yet to miss a game in his career since being drafted first overall in 2006.

"I'm not worried," he said. "I'm going to ride 'til the wheels fall off, man. It don't matter to me. I'll be alright.

"It feels like a little boo-boo. I've kind of just got to play with it."

A.J. up, J.J. down?

Wide receiver Andre Johnson (ankle) practiced on a limited basis for the second consecutive day, while wide receiver Jacoby Jones (calf) stayed inside during practice to get treatment. Johnson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Jones is doubtful. Both will be game-time decisions.

"We'll get (Jones) out and move him around tomorrow," Kubiak said. "(Johnson) did take his reps today in what we were doing."

Kubiak sounds optimistic – at least more than he was a week ago – about Johnson's chances of suiting up on Sunday.

"As long as there are no setbacks, I feel a lot better than I did last week," he said.

Lineup decisions

Free safety Troy Nolan intercepted two passes at Oakland in place of Eugene Wilson, who was out with a hamstring injury. On Friday, Kubiak was asked a question that has been on the mind of many a Texans fan this week:

Will Nolan start against the Giants?

"Eugene Wilson has been fine throughout the week," Kubiak said. "We're going to play them both. Who starts probably doesn't matter. They're going to both play."

Kubiak also left open the possibility that defensive end Mark Anderson, who signed with the Texans just yesterday, could be active this week. Anderson played against the Giants last Sunday as a member of the Chicago Bears.