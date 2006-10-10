Win an NFL Championship trip!

Oct 10, 2006 at 07:10 AM

**

main_image_done.jpg

Enter the I'm a Texan fan contest for your chance to win a trip to the NFL championship game in Miami, Fla. **

Are you a Texan?

Send us a video showing us what it means to be a Texan. You can include our Fan Creed, your own creed, even your tried-and-true gameday traditions. Win and you'll be on your way to the NFL championship game in Miami, Fla.!

Here's how:

Send your video to ImATexan@houstontexans.com.

Be sure to include your name and a phone number where you can be reached. Videos should be no longer than 2 minutes. Format must be in WMV, AVI, MOV or any format that can be viewed on a computer. For videos larger than 15 megabytes, please send to:

2006 I'm a Texan Contest

Houston Texans

Two Reliant Park

Houston, Texas 77054

Don't have a video camera? Send a photo and a written paragraph to ImATexan@houstontexans.com showing us why you are A Texan. Don't forget to include your name and a phone number where you can be reached.

The six best entries will be posted on HoustonTexans.com on Dec. 12. Fans will get to vote on their favorite entry. The six finalists will get the chance to run the T-E-X-A-N-S flags during the pregame player introductions for the Dec. 31 game vs. the Cleveland Browns, and the winner will be announced that day.

The winner will receive a trip to Super Bowl XLI on Feb. 4, 2007, including two tickets, hotel and air fare.

Deadline for entries is Dec. 1.

See below to download the Fan Creed and various "I'm a Texan" wallpapers.


creed_1_thumb.jpg
 

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

bull_head_thumb.jpg
 

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

courage_thumb.jpg

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

family_thumb.jpg
 

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

shoe_thumb.jpg
 

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

  

get-the-creed-thumb.jpg

Download PDF here!



Click here for official contest rules.

im-a-texan-graffiti.gif

 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

