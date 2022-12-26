Texans fans have the chance to win big on Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon

In honor of Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon, Texans fans will have the opportunity to win prizes throughout the week leading up to the Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars matchup and at the game on Sunday, January 1.
|Halftime Giveaways
|Caesar's
|2-Night Stay at Horseshoe Lake Charles + Credit
|United Airlines
|Round Trip Flight for 2
|Verizon
|2023 Season Tickets + 1 Parking Pass + Team Shop Gift Card
|Xfinity
|65" Model-LG OLED TV
|Additional Giveaways
|H-E-B
|$1,000 gift card
|Chevron
|Chevron gas cards for a lucky row
|Verizon
|Texans Team Shop gift cards for one lucky row
|Academy Sports + Outdoors
|Gift cards for one lucky row
|Kroger
|Gift cards for three lucky rows
|Aramark
|Souvenir cups + free refills for one lucky section
|Reliant
|Portable Power Packs for one lucky row
|Community Coffee
|Gift bags for one lucky row
|Texas Lottery
|Texas Lottery Scratch Off Tickets for one lucky section
|BMW
|Water bottle for one lucky row
|Houston Methodist
|Gift packs for one lucky row
|Whataburger
|Free Whataburger coupons for 2 lucky sections + Whataburger for a year for one lucky fan
|Bud Light
|Bud Light neon sign + Texans gear
|Texas Star Grill Shop
|Napoleon Grill Giveaway
|Mattress Firm
|Sleepy's Coconut Bliss Pillow + tickets to Houston vs. Jacksonville
|1800 Tequila
|1800 Tequila "Battle Red" edition bottle for one lucky fan
|Modelo
|Two tickets to Houston vs. Jacksonville + two Modelo tailgate VIP passes