Texans fans have the chance to win big on Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon

Dec 26, 2022 at 10:42 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

In honor of Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon, Texans fans will have the opportunity to win prizes throughout the week leading up to the Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars matchup and at the game on Sunday, January 1.

Tap to browse tickets for the Houston Texans vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars here.

Table inside Article
Halftime Giveaways
Caesar's2-Night Stay at Horseshoe Lake Charles + Credit
United AirlinesRound Trip Flight for 2
Verizon2023 Season Tickets + 1 Parking Pass + Team Shop Gift Card
Xfinity65" Model-LG OLED TV
Table inside Article
Additional Giveaways
H-E-B$1,000 gift card
ChevronChevron gas cards for a lucky row
VerizonTexans Team Shop gift cards for one lucky row
Academy Sports + OutdoorsGift cards for one lucky row
KrogerGift cards for three lucky rows
AramarkSouvenir cups + free refills for one lucky section
ReliantPortable Power Packs for one lucky row
Community CoffeeGift bags for one lucky row
Texas LotteryTexas Lottery Scratch Off Tickets for one lucky section
BMWWater bottle for one lucky row
Houston MethodistGift packs for one lucky row
WhataburgerFree Whataburger coupons for 2 lucky sections + Whataburger for a year for one lucky fan
Bud LightBud Light neon sign + Texans gear
Texas Star Grill ShopNapoleon Grill Giveaway
Mattress FirmSleepy's Coconut Bliss Pillow + tickets to Houston vs. Jacksonville
1800 Tequila1800 Tequila "Battle Red" edition bottle for one lucky fan
ModeloTwo tickets to Houston vs. Jacksonville + two Modelo tailgate VIP passes

