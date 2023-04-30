With Draft finished, plenty on the horizon for Texans

The Texans picked nine players in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the front office is busy getting undrafted free agents signed to the 90-man roster as well.

With the momentous 3-day stretch in the rearview mirror, what's next?

In two weekends, the rookies will be at NRG Stadium and the Houston Methodist Training Center for the rookie minicamp.

"It'll be the first opportunity for the players to get here," General Manager Nick Caserio said. "Our current players will continue Phase II of the offseason program here starting Monday. We'll just keep moving forward."

Over the next week or so, the NFL will also release the 2023 regular season schedule.

After the rookie minicamp, Organized Team Activities (OTAs) will get going in mid-May and last through the middle of June.