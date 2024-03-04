Wrapping up the combine...and looking ahead | Daily Brew

The on-field combine work is complete, and it was another intriguing week in Indianapolis.
Our man John Harris – the Houston Texans Radio Sideline Reporter/NFL Draft Guru – had some cool write-ups about some of the workouts, and he detailed who shined HERE and HERE.
We'll have a Mock Draft Roundup in a few days, and it'll likely look a little bit different than the last one we published.
Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle was also in Indy for the combine, and he posted this piece on the buzz around the team.
With Houston picking 23rd overall, they have plenty of options, according to Alexander.
Wide receiver Nico Collins was a guest on former NFL wideout T.J. Houshmanzadeh's podcast. With a 1,200-yard season under his belt, he had some cool thoughts.