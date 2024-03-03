 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Saturday's High Performers at RB & WR | Combine Superstars

Mar 02, 2024 at 11:01 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

3424-Combine-superstars-RB

The city of Houston doesn't have hockey but there are enough Texans fans that follow hockey. At the end of every hockey game, there are three stars announced for that game's performance. It's like naming a Player of the Game, but three of them for each game. As such, I decided I'd grade Combine performances on the Hockey Three Stars' scale. On Saturday, it was time for the offensive flyboys to take the stage.

Let's start today with the running backs, an, uh, interesting class without a Bijan or Jahmyr in the group. Either way, a few stood out.

1. RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee - Last week, while I was in Indianapolis, I did an interview with Sean and Seth on SportsRadio 610 and they asked me who might stand out during testing. I gave them Wright's name and he proved me right. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, posted a 38-inch vertical jump and a 11-2 broad jump. He's RB3 in my Harris 100, but his testing made me think twice about him elevating to RB1 or RB2. Wright crushed it…and I need to thank him.

2. RB Trey Benson, Florida State - My RB1 battle is VERY close, but currently, Benson is in that lead spot. He's going to stay there unless unforeseen happens or is disclosed. The former Seminole Benson flashed his speed with a 4.39 40-yard dash, which is an amazing time at 6-0, 216 lb. The only running back with a better performance stepped to the forefront after spending the majority of his career in the shadows at Wisconsin and Louisville

3. RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville - After living in the shadow of a number of different running backs at Wisconsin, Guerendo transferred to Louisville in 2023 to get more opportunities. He started the year as Jawhar Jordan's backup and ended the season as Louisville's best running back. But, it took the Combine to TRULY show that he's worthy of being a star at the next level. He ran 4.33 in the 40-yard dash, jumped 41-inches vertically and posted a 10-9 broad jump. What an all-around performance and it should be enough to have NFL teams' attention.

Now, let's move to wide receivers.

Oh my goodness.

The name of the game is Three Stars, which means I'm leaving, at least, a dozen receivers out of this top trio. That's how great this draft class tested on Saturday evening.

1. WR Rome Odunze, Washington - Odunze wouldn't leave Lucas Oil Stadium until he ran a sub-6.6 second 3-cone. He was the last athlete left on the field and for all the noise about top prospects skipping the Combine, he stayed and competed. Keep in mind, Odunze is number three OVERALL in the Harris 100. His eventual 3-cone time was outstanding for a 6-3, 212 lb. wide receiver. He posted a 6.88 in the 3-cone and a 4.03 short shuttle. He ran a 4.45 40-yard dash, posted a 39-inch vertical and a 10-4 broad jump. He tested in EVERY category while lower ranked WRs didn't even show up on site. Salud, Rome.

2. WR Brian Thomas Jr, LSU - Thomas is a player often associated with the Texans, as many have mocked Thomas to the Texans at pick No. 23. He showed why EVERY team with a WR need should be interested. He tested through the freakin' roof. Thomas ran the second best 40-time in the WR group at 4.33 seconds. Then, he posted a 38.5-inch vertical and 10-6 broad jump. He's 6-3 and 209 lb. How are those numbers for real? Totally crushed it, but he's just the number two star because the Longhorn duo went OFF.

3. WRs Xavier Worthy & Adonai Mitchell, Texas - There are a few position duos in this draft class, but no duo left more of an impression than these two. Worthy did one test, running the fastest 40-time in the history of the Combine. He ran 4.21 on his second run. And, it broke the internet, while Lucas Oil Stadium went NUTS.

It was one of my favorite Combine moments ever. Mitchell led the WR with a 4.34 second 40-yard dash until Worthy ran. Regardless, Mitchell did the entire workout. He posted a 39.5-inch vertical and an 11-4 broad jump, in addition to his blazing 40-yard dash. Those are ALL ridiculous numbers and the fact that they came from two receivers from the same school is just unreal.

For the QBs, there wasn't really any testing to speak of and they all threw the ball pretty well…with no rush and air defenders, so they ALL get stars...for today anyway. Yay!

Related Content

news

What's the Texans next step forward? | The Experts

Several national media members spoke with HoustonTexans.com at the Combine in Indianapolis and shared their thoughts on what the next step forward for the franchise will be.
news

Three Stars: Defensive Linemen, Defensive Ends and Linebackers | Combine Superstars

John Harris recaps the 2024 Combine and shares the most buzzworthy performances from the week starting with linemen, defensive ends and linebackers.
news

Continuity, the Cap, Nick Saban key topics for Nick Caserio | 1-Minute Recap

Houston Texans Executive V.P./General Manager Nick Caserio met with the media in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and shared his thoughts about a variety of topics.
news

DeMeco Ryans talks free agents, Draft at Combine | 1-Minute Recap

In 60 seconds or less, find out some of the key topics Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans addressed with the media on Wednesday at the Combine in Indianapolis.
news

Tide turns for Texans at #2 overall | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the overwhelming choice by the mock drafters for the Texans at 2nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

WR the choice at #12 for Texans | Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0

In the latest round of mock drafts since the Combine, experts have the Texans taking a wide receiver with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
news

Which QB for Texans at #2? | Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0

The NFL Combine is over, and with it came a new round of mock drafts. All have the Texans taking a quarterback with their first of two first-rounders. But the gap between Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud has closed considerably.
news

Combine Quarterbacks enjoyed time spent with Texans

Quarterbacks like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson shared their thoughts about meeting with the Houston Texans at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. 
news

Combine Buzz: Casual name-dropping and random run-ins | Deep Slant

The NFL Combine is a great way to catch a glimpse of head coaches, general managers, television personalities and media from all over the country. 
news

DeMeco Ryans on NFL Combine: "I've been in these guys' shoes" | Daily Brew

As DeMeco Ryans evaluated players at the 2023 NFL Combine, he couldn't help but recall his own experience as a draft prospect.
news

DL/LB prospects WOW under Thursday Night Lights | Daily Brew

Several NFL Draft hopefuls put on a show Thursday night at the Combine in Indianapolis. Team Analyst John Harris highlighted which defensive linemen and linebackers shined the brightest.
Advertising