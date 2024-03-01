Three Stars: Defensive Linemen, Defensive Ends and Linebackers | Combine Superstars

The city of Houston doesn't have hockey but there are enough Texans fans that follow hockey. At the end of every hockey game, there are three stars announced for that game's performance. It's like naming a Player of the Game, but three of them for each game. As such, I decided I'd grade Combine performances on the Hockey Three Stars' scale. There were buzzworthy performances on day one of the Combine. Is one (or more) going to be on his way to Houston?

Let's start with the interior defensive line.

3. DT T'Vondre Sweat, Texas - at 366 lb, the man ran a 5.27 in the 40-yard dash. Now, I don't think he should stay 366 lb in the future, but the fact remains that this large an individual ran a 5.27 is downright scary.

2. DT Byron Murphy II, Texas - The top DT on my board weighed in at just under 300 lb and ran an official 4.87 in the 40-yard dash. Then, he posted the second highest vertical in the group at 33-inches. His broad jump of 9-3 was in the top six amongst defensive tackles. It was an exclamation point statement made by DT1.