



The off-season can be so boring.

After a season filled with months on end of scheming, meeting, observing and practicing, what is a coach to do between the Super Bowl and the NFL Draft?

Amid last season's evaluations, breaking down films on free agents, researching draft eligible players and watching scores of video footage, the Texans coaches will host a clinic for youth league and middle school football coaches. The second annual Texans Youth Coaching Clinic, March 12 in the Texans Practice Bubble, will include instruction on coaching football fundamentals, team communication and organization.

"This clinic provides a great opportunity for Houston-area youth football coaches to learn and improve upon their strong coaching skills," general manager Charley Casserly said. "We'll cover some great topics including coaching special teams fundamentals and organizing a youth league practice."

Over 400 coaches attended the first Texans Youth Coaching Clinic, including nearly every Houston Independent School District middle school coach.

"This was my first time in an NFL facility," Taylor Pop Warner coach Quincy Griffin said following last year's clinic. "Very good information was given which will help my youth team tremendously."

In addition to strength & conditioning coach Dan Riley, assistant special teams coach Eric Sutulovich and team nutritionist Roberta Anding, the Texans have selected some outstanding youth league, middle school and high school coaches to conduct clinic this year.

All participants will receive a Texans Youth Coaching Clinic t-shirt, a Texans notebook, complimentary breakfast and lunch and coaching certification.