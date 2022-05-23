1st Week of OTAs is Here | Daily Brew

May 23, 2022 at 09:47 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

It's finally here.

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) start this week at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and for Head Coach Lovie Smith it's his first look at the bulk of the 90-man roster, on the field. It's also the first time since last season's finale on January 9, that so many of the Texans are together. The OTAs are voluntary, but the majority of the team is in attendance. It's also the first time the rookies – who went through their own minicamp earlier this month – will work on the field with the veterans.

There won't be any tackling, or any live contact for that matter, but the team can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. Over each of the next three weeks, the team will work on the field together three days per week. June 14 through June 16 is the mandatory Veteran Minicamp.

After the Veteran Minicamp, the team won't be back together until late July when Training Camp presented by Xfinity begins. The first preseason game is at a still to-be-determined date and will be at NRG Stadium versus the Saints.

