1st Week of OTAs is Here | Daily Brew

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) start this week at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and for Head Coach Lovie Smith it's his first look at the bulk of the 90-man roster, on the field. It's also the first time since last season's finale on January 9, that so many of the Texans are together. The OTAs are voluntary, but the majority of the team is in attendance. It's also the first time the rookies – who went through their own minicamp earlier this month – will work on the field with the veterans.