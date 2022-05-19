Defense Outlook, Offensive System, Gameday Meals | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE!

Charles Plummer: Dear Drew, What type of offense does Pep Hamilton use?DD: It's technically a West Coast Offense, but he's playfully called it a "No Coast Offense" in years past. Hamilton met with the media in the early part of April, and said he wanted to "present balance" to the opponent. Improving in the run game, while still being able to take deep shots from time-to-time is important to him. Ultimately, Hamilton and everyone else from General Manager Nick Caserio down to the players have said the Texans must run the ball better than they did last season, when they averaged less than four yards per carry.