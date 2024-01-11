2. Days. AWAY! Gameday creeps closer... | Daily Brew

Jan 11, 2024 at 09:59 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brew2days

We are Two. Days. Away.

Houston hosts the Browns on Saturday afternoon at NRG Stadium, and the Texans will practice one final time today in preparation.

C.J. Stroud was **named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week** yesterday because of what he did Saturday night in Indianapolis. Given the stakes, these stats look even more impressive with each glance: 20-of-26 for 264 yards passing, two touchdowns without an interception, three carries for 20 yards and a 134.1 passer rating. **SPECIAL**, per his teammates.

Stroud also talked a bit with Pat McAfee about **noisy stadiums** and had some intriguing thoughts. 

The Cleveland Browns are **talking about the Texans**. They're very confident in themselves, but also very complimentary of the Texans. 

Speaking of Cleveland, these dudes are really good. They pounded Houston three weeks ago, and Team Analyst/Sideline Reporter John Harris **gave a good breakdown** of the opponent.

Executive V.P./General Manager Nick Caserio talked with Harris and Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer, and there were also appearances by the great Ian Eagle and others.

