2 QB's and a Pro Bowl possibility | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Mike Henry: Dear Drew, Who will start against the Chiefs: Davis Mills or Jeff Driskel?

DD: Mills. But I bet you'll see more of Driskel, just like last weekend. Which brings us to Michael's question…

Michael Leleux: Dear Drew, Are we going to stay with the two quarterback rotation?

DD: It sure looks like it. The Texans were able to move the ball pretty effectively, despite the frequent changes under center. Houston was able to run it 37 times, and when the Texans threw it they completed 21-of-27 pass attempts.

Now, they weren't able to punch it in for a touchdown that would've given the Texans a 10-point lead in the late stages of the game, but on the whole the offense looked like it had been jolted in a positive way.

I think we'll see the Mills/Driskel combo again this weekend against the Chiefs.

Putnam Ruggovich: Dear Drew, Do you think Dameon Pierce will play this week against the Chiefs?

DD: It's not looking like it, Putnam. He wasn't able to finish the game at Dallas because of the ankle injury. I'd be surprised if he's out there on Sunday against Kansas City.

Donna De la Rosa: Dear Drew, Do you think any Texans will make the Pro Bowl this year?

DD: Because of the record this season, it might be tough for the Texans have representation at the Pro Bowl. But the first two who come to mind as possibilities are Laremy Tunsil and Pierce. Tunsil's been twice before, and he's been excellent this season. He routinely grades out highly, and very few pass rushers have gotten past him. Think about it: the past two weeks he's kept guys like Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Micah Parsons from sacking the quarterback.