20 | History of Texans Numbers

What's in a number? HoustonTexans.com is taking a look back at the numerical roster of the franchise, and going over every number that's been worn in team history. From the memorable ones like 99, 80, and 4, to some that might not ring a bell, we've got them all covered.

Justin Reid, S, 2018-Current The first Texan drafted in 2018, Reid was a third round selection out of Stanford. The team's first two selections had gone to Cleveland in a pair of trades, so when Houston was on the clock at 68th overall, they said it was easy going with Reid.

He's justified that decision, and then some. As a rookie, Reid racked up 81 total tackles, picked off three passes and broke up 10 others. He also was a special teams standout, finishing with seven tackles there in a season that saw the unit become one of the NFL's best on kickoff and punt coverage. A highlight of his rookie season was his 101-yard interception return for a score in the team's victory at Washington in November.

Reid followed up a strong rookie campaign with a 2019 that saw him fight through a pair of shoulder injuries. Nonetheless, he started 15 games and finished with 71 tackles and a pair of interceptions. His heroics on the field while playing with the balky shoulders, combined with his good deeds off it, saw him get the team's nomination for the 2019 Ed Block Courage Award.

Marcus Burley, CB, 2017 Predominantly a special teams player, Burley's lone season in Houston lasted five games. Active in the first three weeks, and then again in Weeks five and six, Burley tallied a lone tackle against Cleveland.

Burley played in 43 NFL games, spending a pair of seasons in Seattle, one with the Browns and his final one with the Texans. In his career he picked off two passes, and both came against Heisman Trophy winners. One was versus Cam Newton, and the other was Johnny Manziel.

Don Jones, DB, 2016 Jones appeared in nine regular season games and both playoff contests during his only season with the Texans. Exclusively a special teamer, he finished with nine tackles that year.

He would spend four years in the NFL, playing for Miami, New England, Cleveland, New Orleans and the Texans. Jones appeared in 56 total games.

Jumal Rolle, DB, 2014-15 Rolle only played in 10 games his first year with the Texans in 2014, but he still managed to share the team lead in interceptions with three. He picked off a pair of passes at home against Philadelphia, and also came up with an interception against the Titans in NRG Stadium. He finished that season with 19 total tackles, and was also a key member of the special teams coverage units.

In 2015, Rolle was with the Texans for seven games in the first half of the season and had a combined two tackles, both of which came at Miami. He appeared in a game with the Ravens later that season, and finished his career with 18 total games played.

Justin Rogers, DB, 2013 After Ed Reed left, Rogers joined the club and played seven special teams snaps in Week 12 home loss to Jacksonville.

From 2011 through 2015, Rogers also played with the Bills, Dolphins and Washington, appearing in 43 total games and starting eight times.

Ed Reed, S, 2013 The Pro Football Hall of Famer played in just seven games as a Texan, after missing the entirety of the offseason, all of training camp, and the team's first two games of the regular season. He started five contests, and logged 16 total tackles. He was released after a Week 10 loss at Arizona, and finished the season and his career as a New York Jet.

Before 2013, he spent 11 seasons in Baltimore, appearing on five All-Pro teams and getting nine Pro Bowl nods. He picked off a pass in the Ravens' Super Bowl victory over the 49ers the February before signing with Houston.

When his career ended, Reed had 64 interceptions and scored 13 touchdowns off of interception, fumble and punt returns.

Roc Carmichael, CB 2012 Carmichael was a fourth round pick from Virginia Tech in the 2011 NFL Draft. He didn't play as a rookie, but saw action in the final six regular season games of 2012. Primarily a special teams contributor, Carmichael finished nine tackles and a pass breakup as a Texan.

He moved on to the Eagles the next season, where he played in 13 contests. His last year in the NFL was 2014.

Steve Slaton, RB, 2008-2011 A third round pick from West Virginia in 2008, Slaton was a revelation as a Texans rookie. He played in all 16 games, with 15 starts, and would rush for 1,282 yards and nine touchdowns that year. Slaton also caught 50 passes for 377 yards and a score, and was a key component of the offense.

Injuries the next season cut into his yardage and playing time, as Slaton gained 437 yards in 11 games, and caught 44 balls for 417 yards and four scores.

2010 and 2011 saw the emergence and excellence of Arian Foster, and Slaton would play a combined 15 games those two years, amassing 113 yards on the ground. He finished his career with three games as a Dolphin in 2011, and is now a Houston Texans Ambassador.

Dexter McCleon, CB, 2006 The final season of McCleon's decade in the NFL saw the veteran defensive back appear in all 16 games for Houston, with a quintet of starts. He picked off a pass, forced a fumble and finished with 29 tackles.

Originally drafted by the Rams in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft, the Clemson product would win a Super Bowl ring with Saint Louis, pick off 31 passes in his career, and log 375 tackles.

Jammal Lord, DB, 2004 A sixth-rounder from Nebraska, the 2004 rookie season saw Lord suit up in a Week 15 bone-chillingly cold affair at Chicago. Houston won, 24-5, and Lord played 10 snaps on special teams.

James Allen, RB, 2002 In the Texans' inaugural season, Allen played in every game, starting five times. He picked up 519 yards on 155 carries, and caught 47 passes for 302 yards.