2016 NFL Combine winners and pro comparisons

Offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (H100 #36) of Indiana ran a 4.94 at 6-6 and 301 lb, which was just the start for a guy many think could sneak into the back end of the first round.

Spriggs (2016 NFL Combine)

6-6, 301 lb.

34 1/8" arms

10 1/8" hands

40 - 4.94 secs

Bench press - 31 reps

Vertical jump - 32"

The guy that immediately comes to mind when thinking about Spriggs was Cincinnati OT Cedric Ogbuehi, but he was injured throughout last year's preamble to the 2015 NFL Draft. But, the guy selected in the second round compares similarly to Spriggs as well - Jake Fisher from Oregon.

Fisher (2015 NFL Combine)

6-6, 306 lb.

33 3/4" arms

10 3/8" hands

40 - 5.01 secs

Bench press - 25 reps

Vertical jump - 32.5"

DL

Baylor's Andrew Billings (H100 #18) is one of the more unique players in this stout defensive line class. One of the things that makes him so different is the fact that he's only 6-1. Immediately, one player came to mind, one that Texans fans know well. But, let's first look at Billings' impressive numbers for a player his size.

Billings (2016 NFL Combine)

6-1, 311 lb.

40 - 5.05 secs

Bench press - 31 reps

Vertical jump - 27.5"

Broad jump - 9'5"

20 yd. shuttle - 4.82 secs

Billings comparable player didn't work out at the 2004 NFL Combine, but Texan NT Vince Wilfork put up some comparable numbers at his pro day prior to being a first-round pick in that year's draft.

Wilfork (2004 Pro Day)

6-1, 323 lb.

40 - 5.08 secs

Bench press - 36 reps

Vertical jump - 26.5"

Broad jump - 8'5"

20 yd. shuttle - 4.50 secs