2023 Texans Care Volunteer Day signups now open!

Mar 07, 2023 at 09:05 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans launched the 11th annual Texans Care Volunteer Day, a city-wide event where Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, as well as Texans players, Legends, Cheerleaders and TORO will give back alongside Texans fans.

This year's Texans Care Volunteer Day presented by Chevron, along with support from Mattress Firm and United Way, takes place on Saturday, May 20 at five different locations to fulfill the Texans Foundation's mission to be Champions for Youth. Here are the volunteering opportunities available at each site:

1. Houston Food Bank
Houston Food Bank volunteers will help inspect, sort, pack and repackage food for distribution to Food Bank clients in the 18 counties that surround Houston. Volunteers are critical for the success of the fight against hunger. This past year, the Food Bank celebrated their 40th anniversary and have provided over 150 million meals to support the community.

2. Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston – Havard & Houston Texans Teen Club
Volunteers at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will make a positive impact in the community by helping with a drive-thru food pantry. The Chevron Market Pantry at the Houston Texans Teen Club distributes groceries twice a month to members of the community. Volunteers will be making a positive impact to those who are in need.

3. Casa de Esperanza de los Ninos
Casa de Esperanza de los Ninos is offering a number of volunteer opportunities. From landscaping, cleaning, and painting playgrounds to donation sorting needed for pantry items, volunteers will be providing a safe space for children that promotes health, education, and wellness. Casa de Esperanza was a 2022 Inspire Change Grant recipient.

4. YMCA of Greater Houston Camp Cinco
Volunteers at YMCA of Greater Houston Camp Cinco will help with mulching, trail cleaning, painting, and pressure washing around the facilities, providing a safe and healthy environment for the youth.

5. AAMA George I. Sanchez Bright Beginnings Center
Volunteers at the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans Children's Center will be helping with landscaping, gardening, playground clean up, and painting. This will create a positive environment for the children of the AAMA.

Age requirements to volunteer are the following: Houston Food Bank is 6+, all other sites are 16+ except Casa de Esperanza which is 18+. Texans Care Volunteer Day kicks off at 8 a.m. CT on Saturday, May 20. To sign up, click here.

