Daily Brew: 3 key ingredients for Whitney Mercilus' early 2019 success

Mercilus, who now has six quarterback hits, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three tackles for loss and the pick, has turned quite a few heads. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph likes what he's seen, and pointed to the outside linebacker's strong work ethic as another reason for success.

"He's always been that guy to put the work in," Joseph said. "Stays late. One of the first guys in the building. Always working to get better at his craft. Team-first guy. So I'm happy for him that he's having the season he's having."

Because of the torrid start to 2019, head coach Bill O'Brien made Mercilus a captain for yesterday's game. He joined Joseph, defensive end J.J. Watt, quarterback Deshaun Watson and linebacker Dylan Cole at midfield for the coin toss.

"He's just doing a really good job," O'Brien said. "He does a lot of things well. He plays the run well, he's instinctive, he rushes the passer well, he does whatever the team needs. He's a good guy to have on the team."

According to the Houston Texans media relations department, since 1993, Mercilus, Watt and Khalil Mack are the only players to notch five sacks and four forced fumbles in the first four games of a season. Watt and Mack accomplished the feat in 2018.