31 observations from Wednesday's #TexansCamp

We finally reached THAT stage in training camp. I call it Groundhog Day: Training Camp style. It feels like we've done this all before. Practice. Sun. Interviews. Observations. Rinse, lather and repeat, right? It also means that the regular season is one day closer and, more importantly in the interim, Saturday night vs. the Broncos is right around the corner. Or, so it seems. The team was in full pads again on Wednesday in front of another loyal and loud crew of fans. So, here are some observations from the day's work.