$390,000 raised for the Houston Texans Foundation on the green | Daily Brew

General Manager Nick Caserio downplayed his own golf game, but emphasized the true meaning of the day.

"It's a good opportunity here to give back to the community," Caserio said. "I'll try and come out here and have some fun, raise some money. I'm not going to play very good, so I'm not really worried about the golf."

For Smith, it's his first golf classic as the team's head coach. He was happy to see his assistants and players on the course today.

"Whenever you can be involved in the community, of course that's important," Smith said. "The Texans have a commitment to that. I know I, along with the rest of the staff, the players, we're all looking forward to having a great day for a great cause."

The Texans Foundation will distribute the money raised to the Houston Food Bank, the Houston Texans YMCA and The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston.