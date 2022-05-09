$390,000 raised for the Houston Texans Foundation on the green | Daily Brew

May 09, 2022
The 19th Annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic presented by Houston Area BMW Centers saw the organization raise nearly $400,000 for the Houston Texans Foundation.

Texans executives, Head Coach Lovie Smith, assistants, players and former players all took part in the event. Texans celebrities were each paired up with a foursome. Texans President Greg Grissom was excited about the success of the event, and pointed to all the funds raised over the last two decades.

"Since inception, we've raised over $5 million with this tournament," Grissom said. "I just want to say thank you to our coaches, our players, and all the people who support this event."

Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair has been a regular at the event over the years, and loves being a part of it all.

"It's one of my favorite days to be out here: raising money and having fun," McNair said. "We're really excited and glad everyone's out here."

His father, the late Bob McNair, was the franchise's Founder and CEO until his passing in 2018. Hannah McNair, who serves as the Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation, reflected on the continued success of the Charity Golf Classic.

"I think people can see that it's making an impact on Houston and our community," McNair said. "It was also one of Bob's favorites. As you continue that legacy, continue one of his favorite events, it's one of Cal's favorite events, and it helps the community. You see that growth in the community and how we're being champions for youth. It's very impactful."

General Manager Nick Caserio downplayed his own golf game, but emphasized the true meaning of the day.

"It's a good opportunity here to give back to the community," Caserio said. "I'll try and come out here and have some fun, raise some money. I'm not going to play very good, so I'm not really worried about the golf."

For Smith, it's his first golf classic as the team's head coach. He was happy to see his assistants and players on the course today.

"Whenever you can be involved in the community, of course that's important," Smith said. "The Texans have a commitment to that. I know I, along with the rest of the staff, the players, we're all looking forward to having a great day for a great cause."

The Texans Foundation will distribute the money raised to the Houston Food Bank, the Houston Texans YMCA and The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston.

