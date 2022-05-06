In 2025, the Texans Have a Draft Pick in Every Round

May 06, 2022 at 01:49 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans have seven picks--one per round--in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Those picks can be traded away, and the Texans can also trade for other picks in that year's Draft. But no NFL team can deal, or deal for, draft picks in 2026 or later.

In 2025, Houston has a pick in each of the seven rounds. The draft order will be determined by the teams' won-loss records in the 2024 season. The team with the worst record picks first, while the Super Bowl champion gets the 32nd and final pick of the first round.

Starting in 2023, the Texans own a combined 28 picks in the next three NFL Drafts. Five of those 28 are first-rounders. Next year, Houston has 11 picks, and the Texans own 10 in the 2024 NFL Draft. Houston took nine players this year, including two in the first round and two in the second round.

The NFL Draft location for that year hasn't been decided. It will take place in Kansas City next year, and in Detroit in 2024.

Table inside Article
ROUND
1ST
2ND
3RD
4TH
5TH
6TH
7TH

