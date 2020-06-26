46 | History of Texans Numbers

What's in a number? HoustonTexans.com is taking a look back at the numerical roster of the franchise, and going over every number that's been worn in team history. From the memorable ones like 99, 80, and 4, to some that might not ring a bell, we've got them all covered.

Jon Weeks, Long snapper, 2010-Current

Weeks is the longest-tenured Texan on the current roster, as he signed in the offseason of 2010 and has held the job ever since. He went to the Pro Bowl in Hawaii after a stellar 2015 season, and has played in every game since.

Weeks has played in 160 games as a Texan, second only to Andre Johnson, who appeared in 169 games with Houston. He's also logged 23 total tackles in his career, and recovered a fumble.

He's the only player in franchise history to wear the number 46.