46 | History of Texans Numbers

Jon Weeks, Long snapper, 2010-Current
Weeks is the longest-tenured Texan on the current roster, as he signed in the offseason of 2010 and has held the job ever since. He went to the Pro Bowl in Hawaii after a stellar 2015 season, and has played in every game since.
Weeks has played in 160 games as a Texan, second only to Andre Johnson, who appeared in 169 games with Houston. He's also logged 23 total tackles in his career, and recovered a fumble.
He's the only player in franchise history to wear the number 46.
Weeks played collegiately at Baylor from 2004-2007, and was training to become a firefighter in Arizona when he joined the Texans.
