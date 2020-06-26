#46 | History of Texans Numbers

Jun 26, 2020 at 12:01 PM
Houston Texans Staff

What's in a number? HoustonTexans.com is taking a look back at the numerical roster of the franchise, and going over every number that's been worn in team history. From the memorable ones like 99, 80, and 4, to some that might not ring a bell, we've got them all covered.

Jon Weeks, Long snapper, 2010-Current

Weeks is the longest-tenured Texan on the current roster, as he signed in the offseason of 2010 and has held the job ever since. He went to the Pro Bowl in Hawaii after a stellar 2015 season, and has played in every game since.

Weeks has played in 160 games as a Texan, second only to Andre Johnson, who appeared in 169 games with Houston. He's also logged 23 total tackles in his career, and recovered a fumble.

He's the only player in franchise history to wear the number 46.

Weeks played collegiately at Baylor from 2004-2007, and was training to become a firefighter in Arizona when he joined the Texans.

Photos: Every Texan who has worn #46

Check out photos of all the Houston Texans players who have worn jersey number 80! Visit the History of Houston Texans Numbers page for more on Texans numbers.

An image from the Sept. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers. The Texans lost 10-16.
1 / 18

An image from the Sept. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers. The Texans lost 10-16.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A July 29, 2017 image of training camp practice at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.
2 / 18

A July 29, 2017 image of training camp practice at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Michelle Watson
An Aug. 2, 2017 image of training camp practice at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.
3 / 18

An Aug. 2, 2017 image of training camp practice at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Michelle Watson
An image from the Dec. 9, 2018 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans lost 21-24.
4 / 18

An image from the Dec. 9, 2018 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans lost 21-24.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Dec. 9, 2018 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans lost 21-24.
5 / 18

An image from the Dec. 9, 2018 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans lost 21-24.

Mike Welsch/Houston Texans
An image from the August 3, 2019 Texans training camp practice.
6 / 18

An image from the August 3, 2019 Texans training camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the
7 / 18

An image from the

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 14, 2019 Texans training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
8 / 18

An image from the Aug. 14, 2019 Texans training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michelle Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the
9 / 18

An image from the

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Dec. 8, 2019 regular season home game against the Denver Broncos. The Texans lost 24-38.
10 / 18

An image from the Dec. 8, 2019 regular season home game against the Denver Broncos. The Texans lost 24-38.

CASSIE STRICKER
An image from the Nov. 26, 2019 community development event in which five Texans players visited patients at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.
11 / 18

An image from the Nov. 26, 2019 community development event in which five Texans players visited patients at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.

CASSIE STRICKER
An image from the Nov. 21, 2019 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won 20-17.
12 / 18

An image from the Nov. 21, 2019 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won 20-17.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Jan. 12, 2020 Playoffs Divisional Round away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 31-51.
13 / 18

An image from the Jan. 12, 2020 Playoffs Divisional Round away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 31-51.

Michelle C. Watson
An image from the Jan. 4, 2020 Wildcard home game against the Buffalo Bills. The Texans won 22-19.
14 / 18

An image from the Jan. 4, 2020 Wildcard home game against the Buffalo Bills. The Texans won 22-19.

Eddie Clarke
An image from the Sept. 9, 2019 regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints. The Texans lost 28-30.
15 / 18

An image from the Sept. 9, 2019 regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints. The Texans lost 28-30.

Michelle Watson
An image from the Nov. 3, 2019 regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 26-3.
16 / 18

An image from the Nov. 3, 2019 regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 26-3.

Michelle Watson
An image from the Sept. 9, 2019 regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints. The Texans lost 28-30.
17 / 18

An image from the Sept. 9, 2019 regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints. The Texans lost 28-30.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Nov. 17, 2019 regular season away game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans lost 7-41.
18 / 18

An image from the Nov. 17, 2019 regular season away game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans lost 7-41.

ZACH TARRANT
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

#56 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #56.

news

#83 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #83.

news

#13 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #13.

news

#7 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #7.

news

#97 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #97.

news

#5 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #5.

news

#98 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #98.

news

#3 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #3.

news

#19 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #19.

news

#65 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #65.

news

#2 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #2.

news

#73 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #73.

Advertising