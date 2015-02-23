5 Things the Texans Learned at Combine

4. Texans to Draft a RB? : Arian Foster is one of the finest ball-carriers in the NFL. His backup Alfred Blue started three games as a rookie in 2014. But the Texans just might draft a running back for the second year in a row.

"When you look at our needs in the draft, I would say running back is a position that we could look at," O'Brien said on Thursday. "I'm not going to tell you exactly what type of running back we're looking for, but that's something that we could probably add to our team in some shape or form that would help our team if the right guy's out there."