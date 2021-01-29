A message from Nick Caserio on head coach David Culley

Jan 29, 2021 at 07:59 AM
Houston Texans Staff

"Heading into this process, it was imperative to find a head coach that our entire organization could rally behind and David is unquestionably that leader," said Texans General Manager Nick Caserio. "David's infectious energy, passion for the game and ability to command a room was clear from the start. As he shared his vision for how a head coach should lead a football team, it further solidified our belief in him. His mentality of being selfless and willing to accept any challenge while investing in each person within our program resonated with all of us. I could not be more excited to welcome David Culley and his family to Houston as the next head coach of the Texans."

Click here to join the Houston Texans future.

Photos: Texans Head Coach David Culley

Houston Texans announce David Culley as Head Coach.

M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland December 12th, 2019 Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets 42 - 21 Win Regular Season Week 15 Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley
1 / 7

M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland December 12th, 2019 Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets 42 - 21 Win Regular Season Week 15 Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley

Joey Pulone/© 2019 Baltimore Ravens
MiniCamp061219sh129
2 / 7
Photo: Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2019
Paul Brown Stadium Cincinnati, Ohio November 10, 2019 Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals 49 - 13 Win Regular Season Week 10 Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (RB 21) Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley
3 / 7

Paul Brown Stadium Cincinnati, Ohio November 10, 2019 Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals 49 - 13 Win Regular Season Week 10 Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (RB 21) Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley

Phil Hoffmann/Copyright Phil Hoffmann
MiniCamp061219sh118
4 / 7
Photo: Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2019
MiniCamp061219sh121
5 / 7
Photo: Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2019
OTA052119sh032
6 / 7
@shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2019
M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland November 17, 2019 Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans 41 - 6 Win Regular Season Week 11 Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin (WR 80) Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (WR 15) Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Seth Roberts (WR 11) Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach David Culley
7 / 7

M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland November 17, 2019 Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans 41 - 6 Win Regular Season Week 11 Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin (WR 80) Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (WR 15) Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Seth Roberts (WR 11) Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach David Culley

Phil Hoffmann/Copyright Phil Hoffmann
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

In case you missed it... | Daily Brew

Over the weekend, Texans TV released an episode of 'Building the Texans'. It featured the return of Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, with some never-before-seen footage.
news

Choosing DeMeco Ryans a "no-brainer" for Texans

DeMeco Ryans is the head coach of the Houston Texans. Team Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio explained why it was an easy choice to hire him.
news

NFL legends Brian Urlacher, Devin Hester excited for Lovie Smith

Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Brian Urlacher and electric return man Devin Hester starred for the Bears under Lovie Smith. The NFL legends are both excited Smith is the new head coach of the Houston Texans.
news

David Culley shares his coaching philosophy on motivating players

Head Coach David Culley shares a teachable moment from a big game with the Ravens last season. 
news

Teaching is "most important" for Texans assistant coaches | Daily Brew

Texans Head Coach David Culley said his staff of assistant coaches must be good teachers.
news

David Culley offers glimpse into offense, defense ideas for 2021 Texans

New head coach David Culley shared what he wants to see from the offense and defense of the Texans in 2021 and beyond.
news

Transcripts: General Manager Nick Caserio and Head Coach David Culley Press Conference

Read the transcript from General Manager Nick Caserio and Head Coach David Culley Press Conference
news

Key takeaways from Texans head coach David Culley's introductory press conference

Check out the key takeaways from David Culley's first press conference as the Houston Texans head coach. 
news

David Culley and John Harris share coaching connection | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Analyst John Harris reacts to the Texans new Head Coach David Culley.
news

Houston Texans Hire David Culley as Head Coach

The Houston Texans announce David Culley as the franchise's fourth Head Coach.
news

Texans Head Coach David Culley Career Highlights

Houston Texans Head Coach David Culley has a list of notable accomplishments in his football career as player and coach.
news

11 things to know about Texans Head Coach David Culley

Here are 11 things to know about David Culley, the newest head coach of the Houston Texans.
Advertising