A message from Nick Caserio on head coach David Culley

"Heading into this process, it was imperative to find a head coach that our entire organization could rally behind and David is unquestionably that leader," said Texans General Manager Nick Caserio. "David's infectious energy, passion for the game and ability to command a room was clear from the start. As he shared his vision for how a head coach should lead a football team, it further solidified our belief in him. His mentality of being selfless and willing to accept any challenge while investing in each person within our program resonated with all of us. I could not be more excited to welcome David Culley and his family to Houston as the next head coach of the Texans."