In case you missed it... | Daily Brew

Feb 27, 2023 at 01:48 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

If you've not seen the latest installment of "Building the Texans", do yourself a favor: watch it.

The NFL Combine begins tomorrow in Indianapolis, and it's been almost a month since DeMeco Ryans was hired and introduced as the new head coach of the Texans.

But over the weekend, the "Building the Texans" video featuring his return to Houston was released on YouTube. It also aired on Texans 360, which was Saturday night at 11 on ABC-13/KTRK.

It was a fun look at Ryans' first hours after signing his deal to be the team's new head coach. With a mingling of footage from his playing days, interviews with former teammates, and behind-the-scenes video of him coming home to Houston, all the bases were covered.

Emmy award winner Tyler Suddarth shot and edited the lion's share of it, and did a fine job of capturing the excitement and joy of Ryans, his family, friends, teammates and new co-workers with the organization.

Ryans the Texans have assembled the staff of assistants. He'll be in Indianapolis this week and will meet with the media on Wednesday.

