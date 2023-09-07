A new Texans hype video, J.J. Watt comes home, Peyton Manning's new Olympics promo | Daily Brew

C.J. Stroud spoke to the media ahead of his NFL debut and the Texans and Ravens released their first practice report of the week. However, the big news came in late afternoon that RT Tytus Howard is headed to Injured Reserve, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have a few connections in common with this Texans team, including 2014 No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney and a former Texans OC now on staff in Baltimore. John Harris has a great breakdown of the 2023 Baltimore Ravens.

Yesterday also marked an important day in Texans franchise history. On September 6, 2000, Bob McNair unveiled the the team's new name and logo for the first time in front of a crowd of cheering fans, happy to have NFL football back in Houston.

