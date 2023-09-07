A new Texans hype video, J.J. Watt comes home, Peyton Manning's new Olympics promo | Daily Brew

Football begins tonight! The 2023 NFL season officially kicks off for Thursday Night Football when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Detroit Lions. The Texans are just three days away from their opening day kickoff in Baltimore. If you're not excited yet, check out the 2023 official hype video narrated by Slim Thug a.k.a. Big Slim.
Also, J.J. Watt paid a visit to Houston yesterday.
C.J. Stroud spoke to the media ahead of his NFL debut and the Texans and Ravens released their first practice report of the week. However, the big news came in late afternoon that RT Tytus Howard is headed to Injured Reserve, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the season.
C.J. Stroud talks Ravens & O-line updated | 1-Minute Recap
How C.J. Stroud became one of youngest captains in Texans history at age 21
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have a few connections in common with this Texans team, including 2014 No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney and a former Texans OC now on staff in Baltimore. John Harris has a great breakdown of the 2023 Baltimore Ravens.
Other Texans Talk:
McClain: DeMeco Ryans is determined to create a new path for the Texans
Being Named Captain 'Meant the World' to Texans Safety Jalen Pitre
Yesterday also marked an important day in Texans franchise history. On September 6, 2000, Bob McNair unveiled the the team's new name and logo for the first time in front of a crowd of cheering fans, happy to have NFL football back in Houston.
And finally,
Earlier this week, Peyton and Eli Manning held “auditions” for a potential third host on the Manningcast broadcast.
Now, Peyton has a new 2024 Olympics promo too: