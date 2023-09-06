Notable Week 1 Texans-Ravens Connections

When the Houston Texans take the field on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, both sides will reunite with some familiar faces. Here's a look at some notable connections for Week 1:

Former teammates who are now coaches:

-Texans HC DeMeco Ryans will see former Texans teammate Anthony Weaver, now the Ravens Assistant HC and DL Coach. The two played on Houston's defense for three seasons (2006-08). Ryans was just beginning his NFL career when Weaver, a 2002 second-round pick for the Ravens, signed with the Texans and started 44 games.

Ravens coaches who were once Texans coaches:

-Weaver served as the Texans DL Coach (2016-20) and the Texans Defensive Coordinator for the 2020 season.

-TE Coach George Godsey was the Texans QB Coach/Offensive Coordinator (2014-16).

-Assistant OL Coach Mike Devlin was the Texans OL Coach (2015-20). Devlin coached both Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard during their first two seasons with the Texans.

Former Texans players who are now Ravens:

DE Jadeveon Clowney, drafted No. 1 overall by Houston in 2014, played five seasons with the Texans (2014-18).

Texans and Ravens players who were once teammates:

-Texans WR Robert Woods and Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. were teammates on the Rams 2021 Super Bowl team together.

-During their time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Texans DT Maliek Collins (2020), LB Denzel Perryman (2021-22), LB Cory Littleton (2020-21) played alongside Ravens WR Nelson Agholor (2020), OL John Simpson (2020-22).

-With the Cleveland Browns, Texans QB Case Keenum (2020-21), CB Tavierre Thomas (2018-20), S M.J. Steward (2020-21) and S Eric Murray (2019) were teammates with Beckham (2019-21), Clowney (2021-22) and Kevin Zeitler (2017-18).

-DE Jonathan Greenard and DT Sheldon Rankins played with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson during Louisville's 2015 season.