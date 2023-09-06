Notable Week 1 Texans-Ravens Connections

When the Houston Texans take the field on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, both sides will reunite with some familiar faces. Here's a look at some notable connections for Week 1:
Former teammates who are now coaches:
-Texans HC DeMeco Ryans will see former Texans teammate Anthony Weaver, now the Ravens Assistant HC and DL Coach. The two played on Houston's defense for three seasons (2006-08). Ryans was just beginning his NFL career when Weaver, a 2002 second-round pick for the Ravens, signed with the Texans and started 44 games.
Ravens coaches who were once Texans coaches:
-Weaver served as the Texans DL Coach (2016-20) and the Texans Defensive Coordinator for the 2020 season.
-TE Coach George Godsey was the Texans QB Coach/Offensive Coordinator (2014-16).
-Assistant OL Coach Mike Devlin was the Texans OL Coach (2015-20). Devlin coached both Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard during their first two seasons with the Texans.
Former Texans players who are now Ravens:
DE Jadeveon Clowney, drafted No. 1 overall by Houston in 2014, played five seasons with the Texans (2014-18).
Texans and Ravens players who were once teammates:
-Texans WR Robert Woods and Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. were teammates on the Rams 2021 Super Bowl team together.
-During their time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Texans DT Maliek Collins (2020), LB Denzel Perryman (2021-22), LB Cory Littleton (2020-21) played alongside Ravens WR Nelson Agholor (2020), OL John Simpson (2020-22).
-With the Cleveland Browns, Texans QB Case Keenum (2020-21), CB Tavierre Thomas (2018-20), S M.J. Steward (2020-21) and S Eric Murray (2019) were teammates with Beckham (2019-21), Clowney (2021-22) and Kevin Zeitler (2017-18).
-DE Jonathan Greenard and DT Sheldon Rankins played with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson during Louisville's 2015 season.
The Texans will open their 2023 regular season at Baltimore. Kickoff against the Ravens is set for noon CT from M&T Bank Stadium on CBS and SportsRadio 610.