C.J. Stroud talks Ravens & O-line updated | 1-Minute Recap

Stroud's 1st Start

Stroud will be under center at M&T Bank Stadium facing a Ravens defense that said will be "licking their chops". The rookie quarterback, who was elected as one of the Texans' four team captains on Tuesday, admires the Baltimore defense, especially linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith.

"Big fan of those guys on the other side and excited to line up against those guys and get to compete," Stroud said. "I've got to be on my A-game to try to get a Texans win."

O-line latest

Without Howard at right tackle, the Texans will most likely continue to roll with George Fant in his place. Fant started the last two preseason games there. The unofficial depth chart has Josh Jones listed as the starting left guard and rookie Jarrett Patterson as the starter at center.

Patterson described his biggest challenge, if he indeed starts at center on Sunday.

"For us, it's going to be communication," Patterson said. "It's going to be the season opener there. It's going to be a tough environment, I'm sure. So for us, we have to be on the same page."

Jones, who was acquired via trade just over a week ago, is a big fan of Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and the rest of his new linemates.