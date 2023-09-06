C.J. Stroud talks Ravens & O-line updated | 1-Minute Recap

Late Wednesday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center, the Texans practiced outside. They're prepping for a Week 1 contest at Baltimore. Following practice, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud met with the media inside NRG Stadium. After their press conferences, several other players met with the media in the locker room. Here are some notable items from Wednesday.
Injury Update
The Texans released their first injury report of the 2023 regular season, but it came 30 minutes after the announcement Tytus Howard is headed to the injured reserve. Howard's hand injury will keep him out for at least the first four games now.
As far as the injury report goes, safety and team captain Jimmie Ward did not practice because of a hip injury. Hamstring injuries kept wide receiver John Metchie, III and linebacker Blake Cashman from practicing today.
In Baltimore, cornerback Marlon Humphrey remains out with a foot injury.
Stroud's 1st Start
Stroud will be under center at M&T Bank Stadium facing a Ravens defense that said will be "licking their chops". The rookie quarterback, who was elected as one of the Texans' four team captains on Tuesday, admires the Baltimore defense, especially linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith.
"Big fan of those guys on the other side and excited to line up against those guys and get to compete," Stroud said. "I've got to be on my A-game to try to get a Texans win."
O-line latest
Without Howard at right tackle, the Texans will most likely continue to roll with George Fant in his place. Fant started the last two preseason games there. The unofficial depth chart has Josh Jones listed as the starting left guard and rookie Jarrett Patterson as the starter at center.
Patterson described his biggest challenge, if he indeed starts at center on Sunday.
"For us, it's going to be communication," Patterson said. "It's going to be the season opener there. It's going to be a tough environment, I'm sure. So for us, we have to be on the same page."
Jones, who was acquired via trade just over a week ago, is a big fan of Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and the rest of his new linemates.
"I love these guys already," Jones said. "LT (has) tons of knowledge over there. He does it day in and day out. It just takes time while we're out there on the field to build a little chemistry. But we're working. We'll have a good o-line.