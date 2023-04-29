After trade into 2nd round, Texans have 7 picks left in 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2023 at 08:26 PM
The Texans have seven picks left in the 2023 NFL Draft.

On Friday night Houston traded their 65th overall pick to move from the third round to the second round. They acquired the 62nd overall selection from Philadelphia and selected Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs. The Texans also sent a 6th-rounder (188th overall) and 7th-rounder (230th overall) to the Eagles.

In Thursday's first round, Houston dealt their 12th overall pick, their 33rd overall selection, as well as their own 2024 first rounder and a 2024 third-rounder to Arizona. In exchange, they received the third overall selection and used it on Alabama defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr. The Texans also received a fourth-round pick from the Cardinals, which is 105th overall.

Houston heading into the

That makes eight draft weekend trades made by General Manager Nick Caserio since 2021. He made a pair of trades in 2021, four last year, and two so far in 2023.

Earlier this spring, Houston was awarded a compensatory seventh-rounder at 259th overall. It's the final pick of the NFL Draft.

The final four rounds begin on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT.

ROUND
1ST (2ND OVERALL) - QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
1ST (3RD OVERALL - FROM TRADE W/ARIZONA) - DL WILL ANDERSON, JR., ALABAMA
2ND (62ND OVERALL - FROM TRADE W/PHILADELPHIA) - OL JUICE SCRUGGS, PENN STATE
3RD (73RD OVERALL - FROM CLEVELAND)
4TH (104TH OVERALL)
4TH (105TH OVERALL- FROM ARIZONA)
5TH (161ST OVERALL - FROM DALLAS)
6TH (201ST OVERALL - FROM MINNESOTA)
6TH (203RD OVERALL - FROM NEW YORK GIANTS)
7TH (259TH OVERALL - COMPENSATORY)

