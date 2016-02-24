Aggie Germain Ifedi a Texans and Duane Brown fan

"It was great, I relished the opportunity even if I never play there as a Texan," Ifedi said. "Just being able to play there in college, that's always been a dream of mine."

Ifedi still follows the Texans and recently had the opportunity to meet All-Pro left tackle Duane Brown.

"I've been watching Duane Brown since they drafted him and his first game," Ifedi said. "I got a chance to meet him and connection with him through a mutual friend. He's a great offensive lineman and a pillar in the Houston community and a great guy to be able to talk to. We have different builds and different skill sets, but I definitely try to model some of my game after his."

The Houston-born and bred Ifedi attended Westside High School, and was rated a four-star recruit by multiple outlets including ESPN and Scout.com. His mother is a parole officer and a part-time nurse while his father works for United Airlines. Ifedi says he credits his parents for instilling in him the importance of hard work.

He hopes it pays off these next few months for the NFL team that drafts him.

Ifedi wants to continue the Aggie tradition of being an offensive lineman selected in the first round: Luke Joeckel (No. 2 overall in 2013), Jake Matthews (No. 6 overall in 2014), Cedric Ogbuehi (No. 21 overall in 2015). He'll meet with NFL teams this week at the NFL Combine and show them he can be a playmaker with a diverse skillset.