All set: Texans find out every overall selection for 2023 NFL Draft

Mar 10, 2023 at 10:21 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

In between the second and final picks of the entire 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans have nine additional selections.

A day after the NFL announced the compensatory draft picks on Thursday, the league released the entire draft order. Houston was awarded a compensatory seventh-rounder at 259th overall. That means they'll have the last pick of the NFL Draft.

The NFL also took the Texans' fifth-round selection away because of a salary cap violation.

That means Houston as 11 picks total, with two in the first round, one in the second, two in the third, a fourth, four sixth-rounders and the seventh-round pick.

In March of 2022 the Texans traded with Cleveland, and they acquired the Browns' first-round selections in 2022, 2023 and 2024. They also picked up a third round pick this year, and another fourth-round pick in 2024.

Additionally, because of other trades, Houston has a trio of sixth-round selections from other teams: the Saints, Vikings and Giants.

The Texans currently have nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

This will be the fourth time in franchise history the Texans will own the final pick in an NFL Draft. In 2002 the chose UNLV defensive lineman Ahmad Miler. In 2011, defensive lineman Cheta Ozougwu of Rice University was the final choice, as was Memphis defensive back Lonnie Ballentine in 2014.

Table inside Article
ROUND
1ST (2ND OVERALL)
1ST (12TH OVERALL - FROM CLEVELAND)
2ND (33RD OVERALL)
3RD (65TH OVERALL)
3RD (73RD OVERALL - FROM CLEVELAND)
4TH (104TH OVERALL)
6TH (179TH OVERALL)
6TH (188TH OVERALL - FROM NEW ORLEANS)
6TH (201ST OVERALL - FROM MINNESOTA)
6TH (203RD OVERALL - FROM NEW YORK GIANTS)
7TH (259TH OVERALL - COMPENSATORY)

