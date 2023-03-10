All set: Texans find out every overall selection for 2023 NFL Draft

In between the second and final picks of the entire 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans have nine additional selections.

A day after the NFL announced the compensatory draft picks on Thursday, the league released the entire draft order. Houston was awarded a compensatory seventh-rounder at 259th overall. That means they'll have the last pick of the NFL Draft.

The NFL also took the Texans' fifth-round selection away because of a salary cap violation.

That means Houston as 11 picks total, with two in the first round, one in the second, two in the third, a fourth, four sixth-rounders and the seventh-round pick.

In March of 2022 the Texans traded with Cleveland, and they acquired the Browns' first-round selections in 2022, 2023 and 2024. They also picked up a third round pick this year, and another fourth-round pick in 2024.

Additionally, because of other trades, Houston has a trio of sixth-round selections from other teams: the Saints, Vikings and Giants.