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PICK IS IN: G Febechi Nwaiwu from Oklahoma drafted at No. 106 overall

Apr 25, 2026 at 11:53 AM
ThePickisIn

Houston has selected offense with their first pick on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oklahoma G Febechi Nwaiwu was 2025 Second Team All-SEC, and he arrives as the No. 106 pick.

Overall, Nwaiwu is a 6-4, 319-pound former walk-on with elite pass protection ability (zero sacks allowed, just two pressures in 2025, 91.6 PFF pass block grade).

Analysts note proactive hand usage, vice-like grip strength, and the processing speed to identify and pass off stunts and line games quickly.

His 34.5" arms are exceptionally long for an interior lineman, his 29 NFL Combine bench reps impressed scouts, and his versatility across guard and center gives teams positional flexibility. The year-over-year improvement from 2024 to 2025 is considered one of the most dramatic in the class, and his character grades are off the charts — A+ reviews, the Don Key Award (Oklahoma's highest honor), the Pat Tillman Award at the Shrine Bowl, and a Burlsworth Trophy finalist nod. Head coach Brent Venables called his growth in leadership, confidence, and toughness "fantastic."

Follow along in real-time in the app or bookmark the Draft Tracker.

ROUND (OVERALL SELECTION)
1 (26TH FROM BILLS) - Keylan Rutledge | G from Georgia Tech
2 (36TH FROM RAIDERS) - Kayden McDonald | DT from Ohio State
2 (59TH) - Marlin Klein | TE from Michigan
4 (106TH FROM COMMANDERS) - Febechi Nwaiwu | G from Oklahoma
4 (117TH FROM RAIDERS)
5 (141ST FROM BROWNS)
7 (243RD FROM NINERS)
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