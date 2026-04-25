PICK IS IN: G Febechi Nwaiwu from Oklahoma drafted at No. 106 overall

His 34.5" arms are exceptionally long for an interior lineman, his 29 NFL Combine bench reps impressed scouts, and his versatility across guard and center gives teams positional flexibility. The year-over-year improvement from 2024 to 2025 is considered one of the most dramatic in the class, and his character grades are off the charts — A+ reviews, the Don Key Award (Oklahoma's highest honor), the Pat Tillman Award at the Shrine Bowl, and a Burlsworth Trophy finalist nod. Head coach Brent Venables called his growth in leadership, confidence, and toughness "fantastic."