Andre Johnson named Finalist For 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Johnson, who founded the Andre Johnson Foundation in 2003 as a way to give back to the community, finished his career with 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He was a four-time All-Pro selection (2006, 2008-09, 2012) and seven-time Pro Bowler (2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014).

The Hall of Fame selection committee will reveal their 2024 Class at NFL Honors during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The class will then be enshrined over the summer in Canton, Ohio. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the Committee's current bylaws do stipulate that between 4-9 new members will be selected each year. Every candidate must receive at least 80 percent of the vote from the Selection Committee at the annual meeting before he can be elected.