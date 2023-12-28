Andre Johnson named Finalist For 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Dec 28, 2023 at 08:00 AM
AndreJohnson_HOFFinalistWeb - 16x9

Former Houston Texans WR Andre Johnson has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the third consecutive year. Johnson, who was the inaugural member of the Texans' Ring of Honor, joins 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2024.

Through Johnson's 12 seasons with the Texans (2003-14), he became the all-time leader in nearly every category, including career receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64) and 100-yard games (51). Additionally, Johnson holds multiple single-game records for the Texans, including most receptions (14), receiving yards (273) and receiving touchdowns (three) in a game.

📸 | Thank You, Andre | 80 photos of #80

Check out the 80 best photos of Andre Johnson throughout his Houston Texans career.

No Title
1 / 80
No Title
2 / 80
No Title
3 / 80
No Title
4 / 80
No Title
5 / 80
No Title
6 / 80
No Title
7 / 80
No Title
8 / 80
No Title
9 / 80
No Title
10 / 80
No Title
11 / 80
No Title
12 / 80
No Title
13 / 80
No Title
14 / 80
No Title
15 / 80
No Title
16 / 80
No Title
17 / 80
No Title
18 / 80
No Title
19 / 80
No Title
20 / 80
No Title
21 / 80
No Title
22 / 80
No Title
23 / 80
No Title
24 / 80
No Title
25 / 80
No Title
26 / 80
No Title
27 / 80
No Title
28 / 80
No Title
29 / 80
No Title
30 / 80
No Title
31 / 80
No Title
32 / 80
No Title
33 / 80
No Title
34 / 80
No Title
35 / 80
No Title
36 / 80
No Title
37 / 80
No Title
38 / 80
No Title
39 / 80
No Title
40 / 80
No Title
41 / 80
No Title
42 / 80
No Title
43 / 80
No Title
44 / 80
No Title
45 / 80
No Title
46 / 80
No Title
47 / 80
No Title
48 / 80
No Title
49 / 80
No Title
50 / 80
No Title
51 / 80
No Title
52 / 80
No Title
53 / 80
No Title
54 / 80
No Title
55 / 80
No Title
56 / 80
No Title
57 / 80
No Title
58 / 80
No Title
59 / 80
No Title
60 / 80
No Title
61 / 80
No Title
62 / 80
No Title
63 / 80
No Title
64 / 80
No Title
65 / 80
No Title
66 / 80
No Title
67 / 80
No Title
68 / 80
No Title
69 / 80
No Title
70 / 80
No Title
71 / 80
No Title
72 / 80
No Title
73 / 80
No Title
74 / 80
No Title
75 / 80
No Title
76 / 80
No Title
77 / 80
No Title
78 / 80
No Title
79 / 80
No Title
80 / 80
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Johnson started in all 169 games he appeared in and led the team in receptions and receiving yards in 10 of those seasons. He set the single-season franchise record for receptions with 115 in 2008 and receiving yards with 1,598 in 2012. Johnson also had a stretch of 133 consecutive games played with a reception (11/6/05 to 12/21/14) and scored 64 career touchdowns with the Texans, which marks the second most in franchise history.

Following his final two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, Johnson signed a one-day contract with the Texans that allowed him to retire as a member of the organization. The team honored him on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 during their game against the Arizona Cardinals, when they inducted him as the inaugural member of the Texans' Ring of Honor at halftime.

Andre Johnson: Ring of Honor

The Houston Texans inducted former Texans WR Andre Johnson into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor.

No Title
1 / 27
No Title
2 / 27
No Title
3 / 27
No Title
4 / 27
No Title
5 / 27
No Title
6 / 27
No Title
7 / 27
No Title
8 / 27
No Title
9 / 27
No Title
10 / 27
No Title
11 / 27
No Title
12 / 27
No Title
13 / 27
No Title
14 / 27
No Title
15 / 27
No Title
16 / 27
No Title
17 / 27
No Title
18 / 27
No Title
19 / 27
No Title
20 / 27
No Title
21 / 27
No Title
22 / 27
No Title
23 / 27
No Title
24 / 27
No Title
25 / 27
No Title
26 / 27
No Title
27 / 27
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Johnson, who founded the Andre Johnson Foundation in 2003 as a way to give back to the community, finished his career with 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He was a four-time All-Pro selection (2006, 2008-09, 2012) and seven-time Pro Bowler (2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014).

The Hall of Fame selection committee will reveal their 2024 Class at NFL Honors during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The class will then be enshrined over the summer in Canton, Ohio. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the Committee's current bylaws do stipulate that between 4-9 new members will be selected each year. Every candidate must receive at least 80 percent of the vote from the Selection Committee at the annual meeting before he can be elected.

📸 | Andre Johnson in action

Check out some of the best photos from Hall of Fame Finalist Andre Johnson's career as a Houston Texan.

Johnson celebrates TD TEX_0801
1 / 71
johnson_td_chiefs1
2 / 71
Johnson drags defender for TD Bears-Texans_MW_0331
3 / 71
johnson_catch_chiefs
4 / 71
Johnson celebrates TD with Brisiel Bears-Texans_MW_0343
5 / 71
andretd_chiefs
6 / 71
andre2_chiefs092103
7 / 71
andre_celebration
8 / 71
2008_1228_Bears_Home_1030
9 / 71
2008_1228_Bears_Home_1033
10 / 71
2008_1228_Bears_Home_1001
11 / 71
Johnson drags defender for TD TEX_0792
12 / 71
johnson td catch
13 / 71
Johnson TD_H1K9825
14 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9091
15 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9079
16 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9071
17 / 71
Johnson TD_H1K9826
18 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9069
19 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9114
20 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9120
21 / 71
Johnson with fans Bears-Texans_MW_1036
22 / 71
Johnson with fans_H1K0623
23 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9112
24 / 71
Johnson with fans_H1K0638
25 / 71
JohnsonTD_M7V9059
26 / 71
DRETD2
27 / 71
Johnson catch_H1K3186
28 / 71
dre_final
29 / 71
DRETD
30 / 71
Drecatchintraffic
31 / 71
Johnson and Jones_H1K3227
32 / 71
Johnson stiff arm_H1K3201
33 / 71
Johnson TD catch_M7V0682
34 / 71
Johnson jersey up_H1K3220
35 / 71
Johnson celebrates_H1K3843
36 / 71
Johnson catch4_H1K3193
37 / 71
Johnsonstiffarm2_H1K3204
38 / 71
dre_catch
39 / 71
dre_final (1)
40 / 71
Johnson Texans-Rams_MW_0266
41 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1050
42 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1046
43 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1044
44 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1041
45 / 71
_H1K6990
46 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1054
47 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1051
48 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0028
49 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0031
50 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0023
51 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0036
52 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0035
53 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0034
54 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0053
55 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4538
56 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4550
57 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4551
58 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4555
59 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4556
60 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4558
61 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6113
62 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6068
63 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6058A
64 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6057
65 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6056
66 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6055
67 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6134
68 / 71
2013_1103_Colts_Home_1056
69 / 71
2013_1103_Colts_Home_1036
70 / 71
2013_1103_Colts_Home_1107
71 / 71
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Andre Johnson selected as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Houston Texans legendary wide receiver Andre Johnson was named a finalist for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
news

Andre Johnson surefire Hall of Famer for DeMeco Ryans 

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans played six seasons with Andre Johnson. In Ryans' mind, there's no doubt Johnson belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Put. Him. IN: Stats say Andre Johnson is a Hall of Famer

Andre Johnson is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's 11th all-time in receiving yards, and we examined how he compares in some key categories with the 10 men in front of him on that list.
news

Andre Johnson's numbers vs. 10 NFL pass-catching greats

Andre Johnson is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's 11th all-time in receiving yards, and we examined how he compares in some key categories with the 10 men in front of him on that list.
news

Andre Johnson named finalist for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Houston Texans WR Andre Johnson has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year. 
news

Put him in: 10 reasons why Andre Johnson belongs in Hall of Fame

WR Andre Johnson is once again a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here are 10 reasons why he belongs in Canton.
news

Next steps for 2023 Hall of Fame finalist Andre Johnson

Now that the Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced Andre Johnson as 2023 finalist, here's what happens next. 
news

Canton Countdown | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer recalls Andre Johnson's game-changing plays and how other former NFL coaches and personnel viewed him. 
news

Opinion: Andre Johnson belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but it won't happen in 2022. Nevertheless, anyone who watched him play knows he's one of the best to ever do so.
news

Big Day for 'Dre? Andre Johnson up for Hall of Fame vote | Daily Brew

On Tuesday, Pro Football Hall of Fame voters will consider Texans legend Andre Johnson and the other 14 finalists in the 2022 class.
news

The next steps for Hall of Fame Finalist Andre Johnson

Former Houston Texans Andre Johnson, one of the premier pass catchers to ever step on the football field, is one step closer to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Advertising