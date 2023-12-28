Andre Johnson selected as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Dec 27, 2023
For the third straight year, Andre Johson is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The wide receiver, who starred for the Texans from 2003 through 2014, was one of 15 finalists announced this evening for the February vote on the 2024 class.

**Johnson ranks 11th in NFL history in career catches and receiving yards**.

A 50-person committee will convene in Las Vegas in early February to select the class, which can have as few as four and as many as nine in it this year.

The 2024 class will be announced February 8 at the NFL Honors award ceremony the night before the Super Bowl in February. The full list of finalists is **HERE**

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is located in Canton, Ohio, and the induction day is August 3.

