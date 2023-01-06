Andre Johnson on Hall of Fame: "Hopefully, this year we get in" | Daily Brew

For the second year in a row, Andre Johnson is one of 15 remaining finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. A four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, Johnson could be the first Houston Texans player enshrined in Canton after an illustrious 12-year career with the team.

"It's a tremendous honor," Johnson said. "I don't really think about it much to be honest until it comes around. I get asked about it a lot but now that it is here again, I've been getting a lot of texts, a lot of phone calls and stuff from a lot of friends and family so hopefully, this year we can get in."

Johnson finished as the all-time leader in career receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,5976), receiving touchdowns (64) and 100-yard games (51). Known for his physicality and athleticism on the field, Johnson is just as quiet and introspective person off the field. When asked what he might say to the voters on the Hall of Fame selection committee, Johnson stated his case candidly.

"I would probably just tell them, if you look at my career and what I did throughout my career, I never played with a Hall of Fame quarterback," Johnson said. "I never played with any other Hall of Fame player and if I did play with a Hall of Fame player, it was probably J.J. Watt and he played on the defensive side of the ball. I don't know of many guys that have put up the numbers that I've put up without playing with another Hall of Fame guy."

Drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in 2003 from Miami, Johnson said he never even considered being inducted in the Hall of Fame when he entered the league. His goal was "to be the best to ever play." As his career stats grew and he began re-writing history with his accomplishments, Johnson perhaps started to think that the Hall of Fame could be a possibility one day, especially as he began pacing other legendary receivers like Jerry Rice.

"Now it just comes in your mind like, maybe I can get in there one day," Johnson said. "I don't think that's something that you just come in and assume that's just going to happen."

In 2012, Johnson joined Rice and Marvin Harrison as the only players in NFL history to surpass 1,500 yards receiving three or more times in a career. In 2014, he had more 100-yard receiving games than any other active player, tied for fourth-most in NFL history with Terrell Owens. Johnson finished his career with 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.

But for the Texans all-time leading receiver, his favorite moment on the field came in his ninth NFL season. In the 2011 Wild Card Game, the Texans, along with Johnson, earned their first playoff berth in franchise history.

"My favorite moment of my career was probably winning our first playoff game here against Cincinnati," Johnson said. "I felt like the hump just kind of got off my back because I had been here for so long and finally, we had won a playoff game."

Johnson caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from rookie backup QB T.J. Yates and finished with a team-high five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in the 31-10 victory.