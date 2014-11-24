Arian Foster could return vs. TEN

Houston could have Arian Foster back in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
"I think there's a potential that he could play," head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday. "He feels better today and hopefully, he'll be out there at practice. Hopefully, that's something he can help us out with on game day."
Foster, who missed two-consecutive games with a groin injury, had a three-touchdown performance against the Titans in Houston's 30-16 win in Week 8. He rushed for 151 yards on 20 carries and added four catches for 22 yards.
The two-time All-Pro running back returned to practice last Wednesday but then missed the remainder of the week. Foster suffered his injury during the third quarter of the Texans 31-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.