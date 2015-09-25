Arian Foster out; Grimes a game-time decision

Sep 25, 2015 at 07:03 AM
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Arian Foster will have to wait at least one more week before he returns to the football field. The All-Pro was ruled out for Sunday's game by head coach Bill O'Brien, but is progressing well in his recovery from an Aug. 3 groin injury.

"He won't play this week, but he's doing well," O'Brien said Friday.

Running backs may be down one more if Jonathan Grimes can't play Sunday. Grimes, now in his third season with the Texans, will be a game-time decision. He practiced on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday with a knee issue.

Through two games this season, Grimes has rushed for 35 yards on eight carries and added seven catches for 42 yards receiving.

The Texans will host Tampa Bay on Sunday in their Week 3 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on FOX-26 and SportsRadio 610.

