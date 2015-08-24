Arian Foster rehabbing, no timetable for return

Arian Foster is back in Houston after suffering a groin injury earlier this month.
"He's in here rehabbing but we really haven't spoken about where he's at from a date-of-return standpoint," head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday. "I know that he's working hard in rehab, and he's really trying to get back to playing as quickly as he can."
The four-time Pro Bowl running back was a spectator at NRG Stadium for the Texans preseason game against Denver on Saturday.
Foster suffered his injury during the team's Aug. 3 training camp practice. He has not participated since, but still remains on the active roster. There is currently no official timetable for his return.
View the best fan photos from the Texans-Broncos game Saturday night at NRG stadium.