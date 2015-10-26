Arian Foster to miss rest of 2015 season

Four-time Pro Bowler Arian Foster's 2015 season looks to be officially over.
Foster will have an MRI on Monday to confirm what the team suspects, a torn Achilles tendon. The All-Pro back is expected to miss the rest of the season based on what the team knows now, head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday.
Alfred Blue, Chris Polk, Jonathan Grimes, fullback Jay Prosch will be expected to shoulder the load of carries in Foster's absence. O'Brien also mentioned the possibility of rotating other players that have had experience at running back.
Foster suffered the injury with 4:09 remaining in Sunday's game at Miami. Foster lost his footing, untouched, and went down on the play. He limped off the field with assistance and was taken to the locker room. He rushed for 59 yards on 18 carries, caught five passes for 66 yards, and scored two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the 44-26 loss.
Foster, who underwent an August groin surgery, worked his way back into the starting lineup in Week 4. With Sunday's performance, he became the Texans all-time leader in 100-yard scrimmage games (49) and became the second player in team history to reach 400 career points scored (404).