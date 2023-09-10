Battling in Baltimore | VanderBlog

His second field goal was delivered as time expired in the first half. It pulled Houston within one and there was a golden opportunity to seize momentum with the kickoff going in their direction in the 3rd quarter.

The opening second half possession went in the wrong direction and the game gradually got away from the Texans. Baltimore scored and went for two, following a Texans offside penalty on the extra point.

Houston would come up short on another 4th down attempt on the minus side of the field. That was followed by another Ravens score which pushed the deficit to 16.

The teams traded field goals after that and we ended with a 16-point loss. As I write this, it's important to note that there were some good things to build on here.

Stroud was definitely under some pressure but still delivered an accurate ball on the majority of drop-backs. If we see week one to week two improvement, that'll bode well, as the AFC South schedule gets going.