Behind the trade in Houston: Texans draft C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson in back-to-back picks

Apr 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

2023-trade-up-story

The Houston Texans started off the 2023 NFL Draft in dramatic fashion, first selecting their quarterback and then trading up to grab a defensive standout in back-to-back picks.

After the Carolina Panthers drafted Alabama QB Bryce Young, the Texans took Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick. Then, Houston traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 to grab Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. Everyone was shocked, including Anderson sitting in the Green Room in Kansas City.

"My heart had dropped," Anderson said. "I had just seen Houston, Texas pop up on my phone and I was like, they think you're that good to come up and trade and get you, you know what I'm saying? It's just a big blessing."

Draft Find Season Tickets 2023 _CJStroud1920x1080
FIND SEASON TICKETS

It was a busy night for Texans General Manager Nick Caserio who said the trade talks began to heat up once Arizona was on the clock with the third overall pick.

"We made the pick with C.J. there, and Arizona was on the clock," Caserio said. "Then we were on the clock, and we were really going back and forth on the trade compensation. I would say with the trade itself was actually consummated with about 1:30 left on the clock."

The Texans submitted their pick for Anderson with just under a minute left on the clock. While fans celebrated at the draft party, the war room also erupted in cheers once the trade was consummated.

"It's exciting," Caserio said. "I'm probably better off not being at the draft party, but we have a job to do. So I know not to take the excitement out of it. We should be excited. We should be appreciative about the opportunity, but really it's one transaction to the next. You've got to flip the page, and you can't get too high or low."

Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, finished his career at Ohio State with a 21-4 starting record. With Stroud under center, the Buckeyes offense was the best in the nation in 2021 in total offense (561.5) and scoring offense (45.7). Last year, he earned Big Ten Conference Player of the Year and Big Ten Quarterback of the Year honors after leading a high-powered offense that finished second in the nation with 41 passing touchdowns and in scoring (44.2 ppg).

"No QB that I studied over the past three to four seasons had anywhere close to the throwing acumen than Stroud," Texans football analyst John Harris said. "He does special things spinning the rock against a secondary. He can throw with touch, zip, move and throw and do what to-notch NFL QBs can do."

At 6-4, 243 pounds, Anderson finished his three years ranked second on Alabama's career sacks list (34.5) and tackles for loss (62) trailing only Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas. Last season, Anderson received the Bednarik Award, presented to the nation's top defender. He led the SEC with 10 sacks and 17 tackles for loss, earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors by both the Associated Press and the league coaches. Anderson was named a starter during his freshman campaign for the Crimson Tide and finished his three-year career with 205 tackles (115 solo), 62 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed and one forced fumble in 41 games.

"From the day that he set foot on the Alabama campus, he's been the most dominant player on the field, with the intensity to match," Harris said. "That certainly translates to the next level."

With 10 draft picks remaining, the Texans won't be on the clock again until the third round on Friday. However, Caserio could change that with more trade deals.

"So we have 65 and 73 and then the two fours, the fifth, the three sixth, the two seventh," Caserio said. "We have a little bit of flexibility. Tonight we'll go back and kind of see what's left, understanding there's probably going to be another 30-ish, 35 players that are probably selected before we pick. Could we move from 65 into the second round? That's a possibility, but that's going to be player-driven."

Related Content

news

Juice Scruggs brings physicality, flexibility to Texans o-line

The Texans new center, Juice Scruggs, discussed the strengths of his game after being selected late in the second round of the NFL Draft.

news

"Electric" University of Houston WR Tank Dell elated to remain in H-Town

"Don't let me leave the city🫶🏾," WR said in DM to Houston Texans

news

Trade for Tank: Texans move up in 3rd round, have 6 picks left

After a 3rd round trade with the Rams, the Texans selected Houston wide receiver Tank Dell 69th overall. The Texans now have six picks remaining in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

After trade into 2nd round, Texans have 7 picks left in 2023 NFL Draft

The Texans made a trade Friday night and moved up to the second round to select Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

news

Alabama connection means a lot for Will Anderson Jr. and Texans

Will Anderson Jr. is happy to be in Texas, and Alabama links got him here

news

Will Anderson Jr.'s fit in DeMeco Ryans' defense

DeMeco Ryans discussed his expectations for Will Anderson Jr. and his role in the Houston Texans defense.

news

But...what did the media think of the Texans' 1st round?

Find out what a few members of the local and national media thought of the Texans' moves Thursday night during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Two fans from Mexico win trip Texans Draft Party in Houston

The Houston Texans and United Airlines teamed up to fly in two lucky fans from Mexico to attend the 2023 Texans Draft Party at the Miller Outdoor Theatre.

news

Texans have 10 picks remaining in 2023 NFL Draft

Following a Thursday-night trade, the Texans have 10 picks left in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

C.J. Stroud "accuracy" a good fit for Texans offense

QB C.J. Stroud is excited to be a Texan, and explained how his accuracy will bode well for what Houston wants to do on offense.

news

Texans players react to Draft picks | As Seen On Social

General Manager Nick Caserio's early Draft Day trade had Texans players excited for the new additions to the team.

Advertising