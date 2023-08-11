Big Play Breakdown | Texans at Patriots, Preseason Week 1 

There were a few fourth and short opportunities that Coach DeMeco Ryans wisely eschewed around midfield throughout the game. But, with a ten point lead, at the five yard line, in the fourth quarter, he figured a short field goal wouldn't do much for anyone, really. It's too short of a field goal to challenge kicker Jake Bates﻿. It would've only given the Texans a 13-point lead. So, he decided to go for it on fourth down. Now, I don't know what the Texans call it, but what happened next was one of the staples of the West Coast offense - Sprint left option. With Johnny Johnson III to run some interference in tandem with WR Alex Bachman﻿, QB Case Keenum executed sprint left option to perfection. He rolled hard to his left and as he did, Bachman drove up and then out to the pylon. Johnson created enough interference as Bachman got a step on his defender and Keenum put the ball one yard out of bounds. Bachman reached out, snagged the pass, dragged his feet and had his first TD as a Texan. So, beautiful. That one play has created some of the greatest highlights in NFL history and it helped give the Texans their final score of the night.