Big Play Breakdown | Texans vs. Broncos, Week 13

Oh boy! By this point, I could feel my heart beating through my chest…AGAIN. Here we go AGAIN, I thought. The Texans defense had strapped the Broncos receivers on the first two plays of this final set of downs and needed to do it again. Quite frankly, the secondary needed help from the pass rush and the pass rush needed help from the secondary. They would help each other on this final play. The Broncos came out in 11-personnel, RB Samaje Perine to the right of Wilson and a 3x1 set with a loose bunch to the left side of the formation. One thing that I didn't see at the time, but the point man in the bunch was TE Lucas Krull. Right before the snap, he started gesturing as if he was unsure what to do and I don't think he was alone. Either way, Krull ran vertically up the field, ran to the corner and then turned back toward the middle of the field near the back of the end zone. It looked like the Texans matched up to the routes by "boxing the bunch" with the four defenders in that direction. So, when Krull went to the back of the end zone, S Jimmie Ward was right there. What Ward may not have realized was that Wilson was harassed heavily by DE Jon Greenard. The Texans pass rusher bull rushed into LT Garrett Bolles and then immediately disengaged up the field. When he did, Wilson had no recourse but to spin away from JG. His rush just discombobulated Wilson, who hurriedly threw to Krull in the end zone. Unfortunately for Wilson, Ward was standing right in front of Krull. The Texans safety leapt to pick off the pass, ending the game and setting off NRG Stadium in hysterics