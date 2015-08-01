Bill O'Brien on first day of training camp

O'Brien wants his players to concentrate on details, especially ones that "don't require any talent." He wants to see fewer errors at the line of scrimmage and on procedures, formations, and better communication on defense. Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vince Wilfork wholeheartedly agreed.

"Absolutely, absolutely. We know, to be at our best, we have to practice like that," Wilfork said Saturday. "First practice, there's no excuses. It's just simple things that we got to get rid of, bad football. That's one of the things that we have to get rid of, just bone-headed mistakes. Don't even take time to do some things that we make mistakes about, so if we can clean those up and be a better football team because of that, we'll be okay."