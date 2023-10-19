Blake Cashman, DBs get a surprise gift, roster moves | Daily Brew

Happy Bye-Week Thursday!

Blake Cashman earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday. In Week 6, Cashman finished with career highs in tackles (15), passes defensed (two) and tackles for loss (two), while also logging one quarterback hit.

"The coaches believe in me in that position," Cashman said. "They feel confident to put me in that position to, guard whoever's out there at number two. We work it every week multiple times throughout the week, and it's very fun."

