Blake Cashman, DBs get a surprise gift, roster moves | Daily Brew

Blake Cashman earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday. In Week 6, Cashman finished with career highs in tackles (15), passes defensed (two) and tackles for loss (two), while also logging one quarterback hit.
"The coaches believe in me in that position," Cashman said. "They feel confident to put me in that position to, guard whoever's out there at number two. We work it every week multiple times throughout the week, and it's very fun."
The Texans defensive backs will be riding around in style thanks to a generous gift from Jimmie Ward.
Even though he's not playing on Sunday, QB C.J. Stroud still has everyone talking about his rookie campaign so far.
"But what the Saints weren't able to do, is get a dub on C.J. Stroud," Pat McAfee said on his show. "He continues to be the Rookie of the Year favorite."
