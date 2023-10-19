Blake Cashman, DBs get a surprise gift, roster moves | Daily Brew

Oct 19, 2023
Happy Bye-Week Thursday!

Blake Cashman earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday. In Week 6, Cashman finished with career highs in tackles (15), passes defensed (two) and tackles for loss (two), while also logging one quarterback hit.

"The coaches believe in me in that position," Cashman said. "They feel confident to put me in that position to, guard whoever's out there at number two. We work it every week multiple times throughout the week, and it's very fun."

Check out Drew Dougherty’s story on the five-year veteran linebacker.

The Texans defensive backs will be riding around in style thanks to a generous gift from Jimmie Ward.

Texans team captain Jimmie Ward surprises fellow DBs with OKAI e-scooter gifts

Even though he's not playing on Sunday, QB C.J. Stroud still has everyone talking about his rookie campaign so far.

"But what the Saints weren't able to do, is get a dub on C.J. Stroud," Pat McAfee said on his show. "He continues to be the Rookie of the Year favorite."

Pro Football Focus has a number of Texans players graded highly through the first six games of the season, from Cashman to Will Anderson Jr. to Nico Collins. Here is what PFF NFL Analyst Sam Monson had to say about Cashman, Stroud and Bryce Young in this week’s Deep Slant podcast.

Cashman also recently appeared on Texans Huddle where he discussed his transition from the New York Jets to Houston and why he's been so successful and finding the ball in DeMeco Ryans' scheme.

Bye week roster moves here and here:

Texans place safety Eric Murray on injured-reserve list

And finally…

If you want to spill facts to Dolly Parton, it better be via fax. The country legend doesn't do cell phones and texting.

