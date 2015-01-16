BWTB: The Senior Bowl awaits...

It's a wild scene to be on the second floor of the Renaissance Hotel in Mobile early in the morning. There's a ten to 12 table radio row set up down one corridor, while in the main foyer, scouts and front office personnel take over the sofa and chairs waiting for the players to enter for breakfast.

Then, it's free game. NFL personnel can talk to anyone and everyone they choose and it's always interesting to me to see who makes the most of the opportunity. One team's GM is consistently the first to the lobby and does a lot of the meeting and vetting of prospects himself. It's fascinating. Every single morning, without fail.

It's also the opportunity for the prospects to get a chance to reconnect with scouts they met in the fall. The well-prepared players may be inundated with requests from one scout after the other wanting to meet them/reunite with them. Trust me, those players have won by just being available and adaptable. Then, last year, there was the one player that told one team's scout, and I quote "this is my me time" then walked to the elevator to his room.

Uh, yeah, imagine telling that to one of your future bosses. I can't, but I digress.

If it were only as easy as saying, draft the best player available. This week tells you it's a wee bit more complicated than that...if you didn't know already.